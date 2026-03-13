US-Iran-Israel War: ‘For Their Own Life And Safety’; Donald Trump Warns Iran Over Participation In FIFA World Cup
US President Donald Trump has said on his social media that participating in the FIFA World Cup won’t be safe for Iranian players.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 10:51 AM IST
Hyderabad: The President of the United States of America, Donald J Trump, has opined that the Iranian football team should not take part in the upcoming FIFA World Cup to be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico. He said that not participating in the tournament would be good for their own life and safety amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Trump said in his statement that Iran is welcome at the event, which is set to begin in June in North America, but it might be risky for the players travelling.
“The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to the World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.
🚨📲 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Donald Trump on Truth Social, recommending that Iran should not attend the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/VEDwDz9U1Z— The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) March 12, 2026
Notably, the US President’s statement comes only after a few days of him promising FIFA boss Gianni Infantino that the Iranian players would be allowed to compete at the showpiece event.
Infantino had mentioned earlier this week that during a meeting with Trump in the white house, they had discussed the situation in detail, and the US President had said that the Iranian team is welcome to take part in the competition.
“President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States," Infantino had said following their meeting last week.
FIFA World Cup 2026 to be held in America
The showpiece event of football will run from June 11 to July 19, with Mexico and South Africa locking horns in the tournament opener. A total of 48 teams are divided into 12 groups. The uncertainty around Iran’s participation in the tournament started after there were reports that they might not take part in the tournament, considering the ongoing conflict with the USA and Israel.
Who will replace Iran if they pull out?
If Iran decides to pull out of the tournament due to safety reasons, Iraq is the strongest contender to replace them as they are the next-best-ranked Asian side (58) among those who haven’t qualified for the World Cup. Notably, they are already involved in the intercontinental playoff path.
UAE, who are at the 68th rank are alternative option to be considered for the spot.