US-Iran-Israel War: ‘For Their Own Life And Safety’; Donald Trump Warns Iran Over Participation In FIFA World Cup

Hyderabad: The President of the United States of America, Donald J Trump, has opined that the Iranian football team should not take part in the upcoming FIFA World Cup to be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico. He said that not participating in the tournament would be good for their own life and safety amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Trump said in his statement that Iran is welcome at the event, which is set to begin in June in North America, but it might be risky for the players travelling.

“The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to the World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Notably, the US President’s statement comes only after a few days of him promising FIFA boss Gianni Infantino that the Iranian players would be allowed to compete at the showpiece event.

Infantino had mentioned earlier this week that during a meeting with Trump in the white house, they had discussed the situation in detail, and the US President had said that the Iranian team is welcome to take part in the competition.