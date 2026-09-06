ETV Bharat / sports

What Is Unique About US Open? What Makes It Stand Apart From Other Grand Slams

Hyderabad: Tennis fans eagerly wait for the four Grand Slams played every year. The season kicks off with the Australian Open, followed by the French Open. Wimbledon takes place afterwards, and the US Open is the fourth and final Grand Slam, which caps off the Grand Slams in a single year. Every Grand Slam is played on a different court.

Currently, the US Open 2026 edition is underway, and the tournament will run from August 23 to September 13. Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka won the men’s singles and women’s singles titles, respectively, in the last edition.

Australian Open and US Open (Hard Court), French Open (Clay Court) and Wimbledon (Grass Court) have their own unique features, but the major played in the USA stands apart for a unique feat.

Only Grand Slam to be played on three different surfaces

US Open is the only major which has been played on three different kinds of surfaces. Before coming into its current form, the tournament was played on a hard-court surface at Flushing Meadows, New York, the tournament has witnessed matches on Grass and Clay Courts as well.

The competition was played on grass courts from 1881 to 1974. The matches were initially in Newport, Rhode Island, and later at Forest Hills, New York. The event then shifted to green Har-Tru clay from 1975 to 1977. The competition then witnessed another transition for the last time in 1978 to a hard-court surface at Flushing Meadows, New York.

How are US Open courts made?

The court has a sturdy base of asphalt or concrete that provides a rigid, level structure. Then, multiple layers of acrylic mixed with rubber particles or gel technology are applied to the base. These hidden layers absorb shock, and they help reduce the force on the joints.