What Is Unique About US Open? What Makes It Stand Apart From Other Grand Slams
US Open has a unique fact which makes it different from other Grand Slams.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 1:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tennis fans eagerly wait for the four Grand Slams played every year. The season kicks off with the Australian Open, followed by the French Open. Wimbledon takes place afterwards, and the US Open is the fourth and final Grand Slam, which caps off the Grand Slams in a single year. Every Grand Slam is played on a different court.
Currently, the US Open 2026 edition is underway, and the tournament will run from August 23 to September 13. Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka won the men’s singles and women’s singles titles, respectively, in the last edition.
Australian Open and US Open (Hard Court), French Open (Clay Court) and Wimbledon (Grass Court) have their own unique features, but the major played in the USA stands apart for a unique feat.
Only Grand Slam to be played on three different surfaces
US Open is the only major which has been played on three different kinds of surfaces. Before coming into its current form, the tournament was played on a hard-court surface at Flushing Meadows, New York, the tournament has witnessed matches on Grass and Clay Courts as well.
The competition was played on grass courts from 1881 to 1974. The matches were initially in Newport, Rhode Island, and later at Forest Hills, New York. The event then shifted to green Har-Tru clay from 1975 to 1977. The competition then witnessed another transition for the last time in 1978 to a hard-court surface at Flushing Meadows, New York.
How are US Open courts made?
The court has a sturdy base of asphalt or concrete that provides a rigid, level structure. Then, multiple layers of acrylic mixed with rubber particles or gel technology are applied to the base. These hidden layers absorb shock, and they help reduce the force on the joints.
Why was the US Open shifted from grass courts?
The natural grass courts were difficult and expensive to keep in good shape, and it was one of the reasons for the tournament to shift the surface. Also, ball visibility became a problem, with green balls difficult to spot on the green surface. Also, heavy wear and tear resulted in an unpredictable bounce.
Why was the US Open shifted from clay courts?
The clay court was just an experiment for two years, and the hard courts came up with an option which provided better durability and lower maintenance. Also, the surface offered consistent bounce compared to the other two surfaces.
Only player to win the US Open on all three surfaces
Jimmy Connors is the only player to win the US Open on all three surfaces. The US athlete won the Grand Slam on grass courts in 1974. He then went on to win the tournament on clay court in 1976. After the tournament shifted to the hard court, he won it in 1978, 1982, and 1983.
The record of winning the competition on all surfaces remains with Connors, as it is no longer played on grass or clay.
Interesting facts about the US Open
- It was the first Grand Slam to award equal prize money for men and women in 1973 after the advocacy for the same by became the first Grand Slam tournament to award equal prize money to men and women, led by the advocacy of tennis legend Billie Jean King.
- In 2006, the tournament introduced Hawk-Eye Technology, and the tournament became the first Grand Slam to come up with such technology.
- The main venue, Arthur Ashe Stadium, is the largest tennis-specific stadium across the globe, holding around 23,000 fans