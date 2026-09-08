US Open 2026: Zheng Qinwen Stuns Former Champion Iga Swiatek With Comeback Win
China’s Zheng Qinwen stunned Iga Swiatek in a shocking result at the US Open 2026
Published : September 8, 2026 at 11:02 AM IST
Hyderabad: While most of the results went on the expected lines, China’s Zheng Qinwen produced a stunning result at Flushing Meadows in New York. She outplayed Poland’s Iga Swiatek in the Round of 16 fixture to fight back from a 0-5 deficit in the first set.
Notably, she had produced similar magic two days back, winning the match after trailing by 5-0 in the opening set against Madison Keys. The result is one of the most shocking upsets in the tournament, as Zhen, ranked 121st in the world, beat Swiatek, who is seventh in the rankings.
Zheng won 7-5, 6-3 on Monday, producing a performance which helped her win the contest that looked to be slipping away from her. Zheng started gaining rhythm after trailing by 0-5 in the first set and started producing powerful shots from the baseline. She made Swiatek work hard for every point.
The self-belief? Extraordinary.— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2026
After starting the match 0-5 down in 20 minutes, Zheng Qinwen takes out Swiatek 7-5, 6-3! pic.twitter.com/WHUGzShzrV
The former World No.4 won seven games on the trot to bag the opening set 7-5. She then continued the momentum and finished the match with a straight-set victory.
Previously, Swiatek had beaten Zheng in seven encounters. The Chinese now holds a 2-7 record against the Polish star. Notably, both of her victories came at the big stages- the Paris 2024 Olympics and the US Open.
Zheng will now lock horns against Elena Rybakina in the last eight. Rybakina beat Naomi Osaka 6-1, 6-4 to secure a spot in the quarter-finals.
Elena Rybakina defeats Naomi Osaka
Rybakina needed just 66 minutes to wrap up the game against Naomi Osaka. The Japanese player was also hampered by an Achilles tendon injury that had aggravated during her previous round.
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Qinwen Zheng a former Top 5 player and now a 3x US Open quarter finalist was snubbed a Wildcard.— Pavvy G (@pavyg) September 7, 2026
She had to go through qualies, she has now won 7 matches, 3 more to go and she'll become only the 2nd woman to win the US open as a qualifier.
Inspiring! 👏 pic.twitter.com/QQebyuudIK
Alexander Zverev into US Open quarterfinals
Top seed Alexander Zverev advanced into the quarter-finals of the US Open with a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(3) win over Italy’s Luciano Darderi. The German star won the first two sets easily, but Darderi put up some fight in the third set. Zverev kept his composure and won the tiebreak, becoming the first man to reach the quarter-finals of all four Grand Slams in 2026.