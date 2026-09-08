ETV Bharat / sports

US Open 2026: Zheng Qinwen Stuns Former Champion Iga Swiatek With Comeback Win

Hyderabad: While most of the results went on the expected lines, China’s Zheng Qinwen produced a stunning result at Flushing Meadows in New York. She outplayed Poland’s Iga Swiatek in the Round of 16 fixture to fight back from a 0-5 deficit in the first set.

Notably, she had produced similar magic two days back, winning the match after trailing by 5-0 in the opening set against Madison Keys. The result is one of the most shocking upsets in the tournament, as Zhen, ranked 121st in the world, beat Swiatek, who is seventh in the rankings.

Zheng won 7-5, 6-3 on Monday, producing a performance which helped her win the contest that looked to be slipping away from her. Zheng started gaining rhythm after trailing by 0-5 in the first set and started producing powerful shots from the baseline. She made Swiatek work hard for every point.

The former World No.4 won seven games on the trot to bag the opening set 7-5. She then continued the momentum and finished the match with a straight-set victory.