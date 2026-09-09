ETV Bharat / sports

US Open 2026: Ben Shelton Ends Alcaraz’s 18-Match Grand Slam Winning Streak With Victory In Quarterfinal

Hyderabad: World No. 2 and defending US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz suffered a setback in the US Open 2026 as he lost to Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals of the tournament. The No. 8-seeded Shelton produced a stunning display to win the contest that lasted for 4 hours and 28 minutes by 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 6-7(7). The match was played till 3:33 AM in New York, which is the latest finish for a match in a major hard-court tournament. Alcaraz had returned to the action after staying on the sidelines for four months.

Earlier, the latest finish was at 2:50 AM in New York when Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner in five sets in the quarter-finals two years ago.

"For me, it is always about the people in the crowd. Whether it is my coaches or my team over there, all my friends and family, or even the city of New York that showed up tonight till 3 a.m. With the USA chants until the very end by the crowd, that's what got me the win tonight,” Shelton said after the win.

Notably, Shelton came into the match without a victory against top three players from 17 fixtures. Also, Alcaraz had beaten the US players in three previous meetings.

A thrilling five-setter