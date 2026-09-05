US Open 2026: Serena and Venus Williams Exit From 1st Round In Women’s Doubles After Three-Hour Battle
Serena and Venus Williams lost to 14th seed Joint/Chan in the first-round match that wnt for around three hours.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Serena and Venus Williams missed out on a remarkable comeback at the US Open as they crashed out of the first round of the women’s doubles. The duo suffered a defeat against the 14th seed pair of Maya Joint and Hao-Ching Chan. Williams sisters were down 1-4 in the deciding set, but they pushed it to a 10-point tiebreak before suffering a defeat at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The Williams sisters, who have won 14 Grand Slam women's doubles titles playing together, went down 3-6, 7-6(6), 7-10 in a gruelling contest that lasted for three hours and 2 minutes. The occasion marked the end of their campaign in the first Grand Slam as a pair since 2022.
The Williams sisters say 'let's keep playing!'— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2026
They win the second set tiebreak and force a decider. pic.twitter.com/MtRfsb7LUA
Serena and Venus comeback after losing first set
Joint and Chan took control of the proceedings early in the game. They won the first set 6-3, but the Williams sisters were finding their rhythm gradually.
Serena and Venus forced a tiebreak in the second set, and the environment at Arthur Ashe Stadium also helped them, as the home crowd was cheering them loudly. The duo emerged victorious by 8-6 to force the match into a deciding set.
No matter the result, always good to see Serena and Venus competing 💙 pic.twitter.com/NwbU9DS7aq— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2026
The third set gets more intense
Joint and Chan surged 4-1 ahead and were just two games away from sealing the contest. However, the Williams sisters bounced back after that, levelling the score at 4-4. The duo forced the match into a 10-point match tiebreak.
The Williams sisters had taken a 5-0 lead in the tiebreak, and it seemed that they were heading for a victory. Joint and Chan bounced back after that, winning the tiebreak 10-7 and winning the match.
The USTA handed the Williams sisters a wildcard for the women’s doubles draw. Together, the pair has won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, including two US Open titles in 1999 and 2009. They also won four Olympic gold medals together.
The duo returned at the Cincinnati Open this year, playing together for the first time since 2022.