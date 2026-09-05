ETV Bharat / sports

US Open 2026: Serena and Venus Williams Exit From 1st Round In Women’s Doubles After Three-Hour Battle

Hyderabad: Serena and Venus Williams missed out on a remarkable comeback at the US Open as they crashed out of the first round of the women’s doubles. The duo suffered a defeat against the 14th seed pair of Maya Joint and Hao-Ching Chan. Williams sisters were down 1-4 in the deciding set, but they pushed it to a 10-point tiebreak before suffering a defeat at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Williams sisters, who have won 14 Grand Slam women's doubles titles playing together, went down 3-6, 7-6(6), 7-10 in a gruelling contest that lasted for three hours and 2 minutes. The occasion marked the end of their campaign in the first Grand Slam as a pair since 2022.

Serena and Venus comeback after losing first set

Joint and Chan took control of the proceedings early in the game. They won the first set 6-3, but the Williams sisters were finding their rhythm gradually.