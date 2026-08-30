ETV Bharat / sports

US Open 2026 Live Streaming Details: Where And How To Watch Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz In Action?

Hyderabad: The US Open 2026 is all set to kick off at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in Flushing Meadows, New York. The singles main draw will last till 13 September. The spectators will be able to witness the fourth and final Grand Slam of the season, where the top ATP and WTA players will fight to secure a victory.

Alexander Zverev is the top seed after Jannik Sinner withdrew from the tournament due to a knee injury. Zverev won the French Open and was also a finalist at Wimbledon. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is the second seed, and he is the leading contender to lift the title in the absence of Sinner.

The Spaniard was the winner of the US Open in 2022 and the 2025 edition. It will be his first competition after being sidelined by a wrist injury in April. Alcaraz had also won the 2026 Australian Open this year.

Four-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic is seeded fourth and will be aiming to win the 25th Grand Slam singles title.

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