US Open 2026 Live Streaming Details: Where And How To Watch Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz In Action?
The 2026 US Open will kick off on Sunday, and the finals of the tournament will be played on September 12 and 13.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 1:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: The US Open 2026 is all set to kick off at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in Flushing Meadows, New York. The singles main draw will last till 13 September. The spectators will be able to witness the fourth and final Grand Slam of the season, where the top ATP and WTA players will fight to secure a victory.
Alexander Zverev is the top seed after Jannik Sinner withdrew from the tournament due to a knee injury. Zverev won the French Open and was also a finalist at Wimbledon. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is the second seed, and he is the leading contender to lift the title in the absence of Sinner.
Safe to say, the lemonade passed the vibe check 🍋 pic.twitter.com/3Pf0zbKKys— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2026
The Spaniard was the winner of the US Open in 2022 and the 2025 edition. It will be his first competition after being sidelined by a wrist injury in April. Alcaraz had also won the 2026 Australian Open this year.
Four-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic is seeded fourth and will be aiming to win the 25th Grand Slam singles title.
Sabalenka aims to win third title
Aryna Sabalenka is the women’s No.1 seed and two-time defending champion. She will be aiming to become the first woman to win three consecutive US Opens. Elena Rybakina is the No. 2 seed and the 2026 Australian Open champion, while Jessica Pegula is seeded third.
Two Indians in the US Open
Two Indian players will take part in the men’s doubles draw. Yuki Bhambri will partner with New Zealand’s Michael Venus. On the other hand, N Sriram Balaji will pair up with America’s Evan King.
US Open 2026 Live Streaming Details
Where to watch the US Open 2026 on TV?
The US Open 2026 will be televised on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming will be on the JioHotstar app and website on the basis of a subscription. The matches will start at 8:30 PM IST.