ETV Bharat / sports

US Open 2026: Kidambi Srikanth Reaches First Final Of The Year Beating Japan’s Yudai Okimoto

Fullerton (US): Former world number one Kidambi Srikanth reached his first final of the year with a hard-fought win over Japan’s Yudai Okimoto in the men’s semifinals of the US Open Badminton tournament here on Saturday. The 33-year-old got the better of fourth seed Okimoto 22-20, 15-21, 21-19 in an hour and 12 minutes to set up a summit clash against Chinese Taipei’s eighth seed Su Li Yang.

In the women’s singles semifinal, Devika Sihag could not sustain the momentum after winning the opening game against second seed Line Christophersen of Denmark, going down 15-21, 21-11, 21-15. But the day belonged to Srikanth, who kept his nerves in the opening game after Okimoto had fought back from an 11-17 deficit to earn a game point.

Srikanth saved the point and won the next two to grab the advantage. The Japanese shuttler, however, forced a decider with a strong showing in the second game.

The final game followed a similar script to the first as Srikanth opened up a 10-5 lead, only for Okimoto to draw level at 12-12. Srikanth then grabbed six straight points, 12-13, before conceding five himself to make it 18-18. The Indian then relied on his experience to mix up the pace and wrap up the match.

Srikanth and Su Li-yang have played two encounters against each other, with both players winning one fixture each. Their most recent clash was in the round of 16 at the Thailand Open in May, where the latter emerged triumphant in a three-setter. Notably, Srikanth has reached his first BWF final since the 2017 French Open. Before the current edition, Srikanth had reached the final of the US Open twice and had also won it in 2017. The Indian shuttler hasn't been at his best in recent editions, but he has shown glimpses of his excellence in the ongoing edition, and a win in the final will cap off a glorious journey in the tournament.