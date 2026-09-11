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US Open 2026: No.1 vs No.2 Final Set In Women’s Singles As Rybakina Enter Title Clash With Win Over Coco Gauff

Elena Rybakina bounced back from a set down against Coco Gauff in the semifinal of the US Open women’s singles.

us open 2026 elena rybakina vs aryna sabalenka
File Photo: Elena Rybakina (AP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 11, 2026 at 10:13 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The women’s single of the US Open is set to host a World No.1 vs World No.2 final as Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan will meet Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the summit clash. Rybakina scripted a comeback after going a set down to win the semifinal 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a thrilling contest. With the victory, the Kazakh reacher her maiden US Open final.

The 27-year-old Kazakh player was didn’t lose her composure after losing the opening set. She fought back levelling up her game and punched a ticket into the final.

“It was just one break and, of course, there are nerves. Even if sometimes her (Gauff) first serve doesn't go, her second one is so heavy that it's difficult to dictate the rallies,” Rybakina said after the match.

“It was just a cool third set. I got a little bit lucky on her serve. A couple of deep returns, one mistake from her and it went quickly my way,” she added.

Rybakina holds her nerve

Gauff put Rybakina under pressure early in the match breaking her opponent’s serve in the first set. She continuer her lead and won the set by 6-3. However, Rybakina was to founder her way back into the contest soon.

The second set was closely fought and Ryabakina earned a service break at crucial stage and earned a 6-4 win. The momentum was now on her side. Just when, Rybakina was serving for the match in the third set, Gauff broker her service and kept herself alive in the contest. However, the Kazakh player won the next game and closed out the match.

Out of the seven appearances in the US Open, Rybakina’s deepest run was the fourth before reachin the final this edition. She has won Australian Open this year and will aim to win the second Slam of the season.

No. 1 vs No. 2 in title clash

In the other semifinal in the women’s singles, Aryna Sabalenka beat Jessica Pegual 7-5, 6-2 with ease. Sabalenka has now made it into the fourth consecutive US Open final and the defending champion also have an opportunity to win the title for the third time in a row.

Head to head

The duo has played 17 matches amongst them with Sabalenka winning 10 fixtures while Rybakina won seven matches. This year, the two of them have played three matches with Sabalenka winning all of them.

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TAGGED:

WOMENS US OPEN SEMIFINALS
RYBAKINA VS GAUFF US OPEN 2026
SABALENKA PEGULA US OPEN
RYBAKINA VS SABALENKA US OPEN
US OPEN 2026

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