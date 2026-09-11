ETV Bharat / sports

US Open 2026: No.1 vs No.2 Final Set In Women’s Singles As Rybakina Enter Title Clash With Win Over Coco Gauff

Hyderabad: The women’s single of the US Open is set to host a World No.1 vs World No.2 final as Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan will meet Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the summit clash. Rybakina scripted a comeback after going a set down to win the semifinal 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a thrilling contest. With the victory, the Kazakh reacher her maiden US Open final.

The 27-year-old Kazakh player was didn’t lose her composure after losing the opening set. She fought back levelling up her game and punched a ticket into the final.

“It was just one break and, of course, there are nerves. Even if sometimes her (Gauff) first serve doesn't go, her second one is so heavy that it's difficult to dictate the rallies,” Rybakina said after the match.

“It was just a cool third set. I got a little bit lucky on her serve. A couple of deep returns, one mistake from her and it went quickly my way,” she added.

Rybakina holds her nerve

Gauff put Rybakina under pressure early in the match breaking her opponent’s serve in the first set. She continuer her lead and won the set by 6-3. However, Rybakina was to founder her way back into the contest soon.