US Open 2026: Devika Sihag, Rounak Chouhan, K Srikanth Seal Semifinal Berths
Devika Sihag scripted an upset beating of the third seed, Riko Gunji of Japan in an exciting clash.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: India's Kidambi Srikanth and Ronak Chauhan have advanced into the semifinal in the men's singles category while Devika Sihag made it to the last four in the women's singles category in the US Open badminton tournament
The current season of the US Open is in full swing. The quarterfinals of the series were held today. In that regard, in the men's singles quarterfinals, young Indian player Ronak Chauhan faced Israel's Misha Zilberman. Ronak showed excellent performance right from the start of the match, which was held amidst great expectations, and increased the points.
Dominance in the men's division
Ronak Chauhan, who continued to perform well, fought back to win the first set 23-21. He then dominated the second set from the beginning and won that set 21-11. With this, Ronak Chauhan defeated the Israeli player in straight sets 23-21, 21-11 and made a record by advancing to the semi-finals.
India storms into the Semi-Finals! 🇮🇳— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) June 27, 2026
Devika Sihag, Kidambi Srikanth and Rounak Chouhan will represent India in the last four as action resumes on June 28. 🏸 pic.twitter.com/NIYtupcFJD
In another men's singles quarterfinal match today, India's experienced Kidambi Srikanth faced Chinese Taipei's Liao Ju-fu. Srikanth easily won the first set of the match 21-9. However, Liao fought back in the second set, winning 21-12.
Thus, the set that would decide the winner went to the third set. Srikanth, who played well in the third set and won it 21-8 to emerge triumphant in the fixture. With this, Kidambi Srikanth defeated the Chinese Taipei player 21-9, 12-21, 21-8 and advanced to the semi-finals of the ongoing US Open.
Devika Sihag into semis
In the women's singles quarter-final match held today, young Indian player Devika Sihag faced Polina Buhrova of Ukraine. Devika, who showed excellent play from the beginning of the match, defeated the Ukrainian player in straight sets of 21-17, 21-14 to register a victory and advance to the semi-finals.
Devika Sihag 🇮🇳 got hard faught victory against 2019 WJC champion tricky opponent Riko Gunji 🇯🇵 in straight games & sails through SFs holding her nerves overcoming the pressure of late stage comebacks of Riko in both games.👏— Amit Kumar De (@AmitK98infinite) June 27, 2026
SFs vs 2nd seed Line Christophersen 🇩🇰
Best of luck🤞 https://t.co/D3JoJ7qpES pic.twitter.com/TFuZDyKyXA
In other women's singles quarter-final matches today, Indian youngster Tanvi Sharma lost a hard-fought 16-21, 21-11, 16-21 match to Denmark's Linne Kristoffersen. Meanwhile, in another match, Rakshita Sri lost 15-21, 21-16, 12-21 to Canada's Rachel Chan to exit the tournament.