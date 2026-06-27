ETV Bharat / sports

US Open 2026: Devika Sihag, Rounak Chouhan, K Srikanth Seal Semifinal Berths

Hyderabad: India's Kidambi Srikanth and Ronak Chauhan have advanced into the semifinal in the men's singles category while Devika Sihag made it to the last four in the women's singles category in the US Open badminton tournament

The current season of the US Open is in full swing. The quarterfinals of the series were held today. In that regard, in the men's singles quarterfinals, young Indian player Ronak Chauhan faced Israel's Misha Zilberman. Ronak showed excellent performance right from the start of the match, which was held amidst great expectations, and increased the points.

Dominance in the men's division

Ronak Chauhan, who continued to perform well, fought back to win the first set 23-21. He then dominated the second set from the beginning and won that set 21-11. With this, Ronak Chauhan defeated the Israeli player in straight sets 23-21, 21-11 and made a record by advancing to the semi-finals.