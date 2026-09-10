ETV Bharat / sports

US Open 2026: Alexander Zverev Advances Into Semis; Rybakina Becomes World No.1 For First Time

Hyderabad: The semifinal lineup for the men’s singles and women’s singles at the US Open 2026 is all set. Alexander Zverev registered a straight-sets win over Botic van de Zandschulp to reach the last four of the tournament. In the women’s singles, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina have set up a semifinal clash by winning their respective matches. Also, Rybakina became World No.1 for the first time in her career, toppling Aryna Sabalenka.

23 Grand Slam match wins in 2026 for Zverev

After watching the thrilling semifinal between Ben Shelton and Carlos Alcaraz, Zverev stepped onto the court to book his spot in the semis. He beat Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands 6-2, 7-5, 6-1 in a two-hour match.

The top seed wasn’t exactly flawless in the first set as he produced five double faults. However, Zandschulp failed to capitalise on it and made some forehand errors, which paved the way for Zverev to win the set 6-2.

The Dutch player came on the verge of bouncing back in the second set as he had an opportunity for a set point while leading at 5-4. However, Zverev bounced back, winning two games in a row to clinch the set 7-5.

The third set was just a formality as the 29-year-old was completely dominating proceedings by then and won the deciding set 6-1.