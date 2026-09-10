US Open 2026: Alexander Zverev Advances Into Semis; Rybakina Becomes World No.1 For First Time
Alexander Zverev has reached the US Open semifinals and will face Karen Khachanov.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 10:12 AM IST
Hyderabad: The semifinal lineup for the men’s singles and women’s singles at the US Open 2026 is all set. Alexander Zverev registered a straight-sets win over Botic van de Zandschulp to reach the last four of the tournament. In the women’s singles, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina have set up a semifinal clash by winning their respective matches. Also, Rybakina became World No.1 for the first time in her career, toppling Aryna Sabalenka.
23 Grand Slam match wins in 2026 for Zverev
After watching the thrilling semifinal between Ben Shelton and Carlos Alcaraz, Zverev stepped onto the court to book his spot in the semis. He beat Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands 6-2, 7-5, 6-1 in a two-hour match.
Alexander Zverev is into the US Open semifinals with a straight-set win! pic.twitter.com/vR8ZabeF4X— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2026
The top seed wasn’t exactly flawless in the first set as he produced five double faults. However, Zandschulp failed to capitalise on it and made some forehand errors, which paved the way for Zverev to win the set 6-2.
The Dutch player came on the verge of bouncing back in the second set as he had an opportunity for a set point while leading at 5-4. However, Zverev bounced back, winning two games in a row to clinch the set 7-5.
The third set was just a formality as the 29-year-old was completely dominating proceedings by then and won the deciding set 6-1.
Alexander Zverev gets the late break and then takes the set 7-5.— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2026
He's closing in on a semifinal spot! pic.twitter.com/HQtJi1XWXj
Zverev now has 23 Grand Slam match wins this year, going past Boris Becker's German men's record of 22 wins in 1989.
After the match, Zverev admitted that he was not at his best in the first two sets.
"I think you saw in the first two rounds; I really didn't play well. In other tournaments, I would be out in the first round, but here I can fight back and play best of five sets, play for 4-1/2 hours. I've started playing better throughout the tournament, and I'm definitely happy to be in the semi-finals here,” he stated.
Coco Gauff never, ever, ever, ever, EVER gives up ✊ pic.twitter.com/vi7gMzgsyk— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2026
Gauff vs Rybakina in semifinals
Gauff beat Mirra Andreeva, 2-6, 7-6(7), 6-2, to reach her second US Open semifinal. The USA star was on the verge of defeat when the second set entered the tie-break, but she scripted a turnaround after that, winning the fixture. She has now won 10 consecutive WTA matches.
These courts will make her feel brand new (world No.1) 🗽— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2026
Elena Rybakina defeats Zheng 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to reach the US Open semifinals and clinch the WTA’s top spot! pic.twitter.com/vA4KKSLYZc
Rybakina ensured her first semifinal appearance by beating Zheng Qinwen 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. She also became No.1 for the first time in the WTA Rankings.
"It's a different achievement [to reach No. 1], and I feel like you're going for the titles more. And then ranking, it might follow up, maybe not. Depends on how others play. But mostly you think about the titles in the end of the day, and I'm glad I have two right now. I [will] try my best to win here,” she said.