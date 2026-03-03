US-Israel-Iran War: West Indies, Zimbabwe Stranded In India Due To Closure Of Airspace In The Middle East
The sporting fraternity is also impacted due to the travel disruptions, with the West Indies and Zimbabwe are standing in India.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 10:10 AM IST
Hyderabad: The ongoing conflict between the US, Israel and Iran has affected regions beyond the geographical borders of these countries. The sporting world is also facing the consequences of these ongoing escalations. The West Indies and Zimbabwe cricket teams are stuck in India after their T20 World Cup exit. Zimbabwe were knocked out of the tournament a few days earlier after losing to South Africa in the Super 8.
Cricket West Indies is on a delay in departure
While the West Indies are stranded in Kolkata, Zimbabwe are stranded in Delhi due to the airspace closure across West Asia. The Caribbean side were scheduled to depart for India shortly after their elimination from the tournament after a defeat against India, but the shutdown of Dubai Airport and the wider closure of West Asian airspace have disrupted the schedule of the international flights.
Statement on delayed departure of West Indies Team from India.— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 2, 2026
Read More🔽 https://t.co/58DY86PJ9U
“CWI is working closely with the International Cricket Council (ICC), relevant governmental authorities and airline partners to secure the earliest possible safe travel arrangements for the squad and support staff. The safety and well-being of our players, coaches, and officials remain our highest priority,” a statement from Cricket West Indies (CWI) read.
“The team is currently accommodated in India and remains safe and well. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as confirmed travel arrangements are finalised.”
Zimbabwe on delay in departure
Zimbabwe also confirmed on Monday that their players and staff are safe in Delhi, and the administrators are working on the alternate travel arrangements.
Travel disruptions delay Zimbabwe’s return from India 🛫 pic.twitter.com/5wVHGx7EnL— Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) March 2, 2026
“Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) confirms that the Zimbabwe senior men’s team remains safe and well in India following the conclusion of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. The squad was scheduled to return home via Dubai, but travel plans have been affected by the evolving situation in the Middle East, which has disrupted key transit routes,” ZC said.
The crisis comes after Israel launched a pre-emptive strike on Iran, which triggered the security concerns and aviation restrictions across the region. In retaliation, Iran attacked Israel as well as the military bases of the USA in Middle East countries like Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
As a result, multiple aviation routers have been shut down, and this has affected the travel plans of many, including the sporting figures.