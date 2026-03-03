ETV Bharat / sports

US-Israel-Iran War: West Indies, Zimbabwe Stranded In India Due To Closure Of Airspace In The Middle East

Hyderabad: The ongoing conflict between the US, Israel and Iran has affected regions beyond the geographical borders of these countries. The sporting world is also facing the consequences of these ongoing escalations. The West Indies and Zimbabwe cricket teams are stuck in India after their T20 World Cup exit. Zimbabwe were knocked out of the tournament a few days earlier after losing to South Africa in the Super 8.

Cricket West Indies is on a delay in departure

While the West Indies are stranded in Kolkata, Zimbabwe are stranded in Delhi due to the airspace closure across West Asia. The Caribbean side were scheduled to depart for India shortly after their elimination from the tournament after a defeat against India, but the shutdown of Dubai Airport and the wider closure of West Asian airspace have disrupted the schedule of the international flights.

“CWI is working closely with the International Cricket Council (ICC), relevant governmental authorities and airline partners to secure the earliest possible safe travel arrangements for the squad and support staff. The safety and well-being of our players, coaches, and officials remain our highest priority,” a statement from Cricket West Indies (CWI) read.