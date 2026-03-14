US Israel Iran War: Bahrain And Saudi F1 Races Set To Be Cancelled Amidst Middle East Conflict
Formula 1 is all set to cancel the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix in April, amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East region.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Formula One Grand Prix races scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain are all set to be scrapped amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East region. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, the announcement will be the same on Monday. March 20 is the deadline for the freight that is to be transported to Bahrain due to logistical reasons.
Sky Sports television reported that the races would be cancelled by Sunday night. U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, while some Iranian drones and missiles have hit some Middle Eastern countries.
Formula One held the race in China this weekend in the second round after scheduling the season opener in Australia last weekend. Also, there is no possibility that either of the races will be replaced or rescheduled, leaving April an empty month.
There will be 5 weeks before the next F1 race after Suzuka once Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are officially cancelled. Official announcement imminent. #F1— Fastest Lap (@FastestLapTime) March 14, 2026
March 29 - Japanese GP 🇯🇵
April 5 - No Race
April 12 - No Race
April 19 - No Race
April 26 - No Race
May 3 - Miami GP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uQaOqgFW7Q
The Bahrain race was set to take place on April 12, while the Saudi race will be held in Jeddah on April 19. Round three of the F1 season will be held on March 29 in the form of the Japanese Grand Prix. Then, the next race will be held in Miami on May 3.
"I think we follow the guidance of the FIA and Formula One, as we always do. They’ve always led us in the right direction," Audi team principal Jonathan Wheatley told reporters after a practice session at the Shanghai Circuit.
George Russell is in the lead in the standings in the championship, dominating the first two races of the season. Russell bagged eight points for the win and is now at the top of the standings with 33 championship points, with Antonelli and Leclerc tied at 22 points, while Hamilton is on 18.
The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has impacted the scheduling of many sporting events. Also, the F1 season is likely to get interrupted as well.