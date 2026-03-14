ETV Bharat / sports

US Israel Iran War: Bahrain And Saudi F1 Races Set To Be Cancelled Amidst Middle East Conflict

Hyderabad: Formula One Grand Prix races scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain are all set to be scrapped amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East region. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, the announcement will be the same on Monday. March 20 is the deadline for the freight that is to be transported to Bahrain due to logistical reasons.

Sky Sports television reported that the races would be cancelled by Sunday night. U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, while some Iranian drones and missiles have hit some Middle Eastern countries.

Formula One held the race in China this weekend in the second round after scheduling the season opener in Australia last weekend. Also, there is no possibility that either of the races will be replaced or rescheduled, leaving April an empty month.