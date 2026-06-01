ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Marcelo Bielsa Takes Big Selection Call, Omits Luis Suarez From 26-Member Squad

Hyderabad: Marcelo Bielsa has come up with a bold selection call ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, as Uruguay has announced a 26-member squad. He has left veteran striker Luis Suarez out of the 26-member squad. The former Barcelona and Liverpool forward and Uruguay's all-time leading scorer was one of the notable omissions from the team. Announced on Sunday.

Suarez’s omission has made headlines, while midfield star Federico Valverde and striker Darwin Nunez are included in the youthful squad. Although Suarez announced his retirement from international football, the veteran forward had recently suggested that he would be willing to return to the national team if his services are required during the World Cup.

Manager Bielsa has opted against recalling the veteran forward, who has been away from international action for 20 months. Notably, the decision to omit him has come after Suarez openly criticised the Argentine coach's management style, claiming it had created divisions within the dressing room.

"I retired from the national team to make way for other players, and because I felt that a moment had arrived when I could no longer be of use to the squad. But if they need me, I will never say no to the national team. That is impossible, as long as I am still playing, as long as I remain active," Suarez had said earlier this year, leaving open the possibility of a comeback despite stepping away from international football.

Nahitan Nandez, another experienced player, was dropped from the squad as Bielsa continued his focus on forming a young core.

Youth players backed

The squad built by Bielsa shows his emphasis on forming a young core, considering the transitional phase in the future. Ronald Araujo, Jose Maria Gimenez and Mathias Olivera will form the defensive unit for Uruguay.