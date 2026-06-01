FIFA World Cup 2026: Marcelo Bielsa Takes Big Selection Call, Omits Luis Suarez From 26-Member Squad
Uruguay has announced a 26-member squad with Federico Valverde and striker Darwin Núñez making the cut.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Marcelo Bielsa has come up with a bold selection call ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, as Uruguay has announced a 26-member squad. He has left veteran striker Luis Suarez out of the 26-member squad. The former Barcelona and Liverpool forward and Uruguay's all-time leading scorer was one of the notable omissions from the team. Announced on Sunday.
Suarez’s omission has made headlines, while midfield star Federico Valverde and striker Darwin Nunez are included in the youthful squad. Although Suarez announced his retirement from international football, the veteran forward had recently suggested that he would be willing to return to the national team if his services are required during the World Cup.
🚨✅OFFICIAL: Uruguay World Cup final squad announced 🇺🇾— M☠️ (@thehouseoffootb) May 31, 2026
As Luis Suárez misses out due to... See below pic.twitter.com/IJJ9IC5vDM
Manager Bielsa has opted against recalling the veteran forward, who has been away from international action for 20 months. Notably, the decision to omit him has come after Suarez openly criticised the Argentine coach's management style, claiming it had created divisions within the dressing room.
"I retired from the national team to make way for other players, and because I felt that a moment had arrived when I could no longer be of use to the squad. But if they need me, I will never say no to the national team. That is impossible, as long as I am still playing, as long as I remain active," Suarez had said earlier this year, leaving open the possibility of a comeback despite stepping away from international football.
Nahitan Nandez, another experienced player, was dropped from the squad as Bielsa continued his focus on forming a young core.
Youth players backed
The squad built by Bielsa shows his emphasis on forming a young core, considering the transitional phase in the future. Ronald Araujo, Jose Maria Gimenez and Mathias Olivera will form the defensive unit for Uruguay.
In midfield, a dynamic group featuring the likes of Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Ugarte and Nicolas de la Cruz will take centre stage.
Darwin Nunez will spearhead the attack and continues to be Uruguay's primary goal-scoring threat. The striker has played for Al Hilal since February after the Saudi Pro League club shuffled their foreign registrations after the arrival of Karim Benzema.
Uruguay in Group H
Uruguay are placed in Group H and will commence their campaign against Saudi Arabia on June 15. They will then square off Cape Verde before signing off the group stage against Spain which is likely to be their toughest challenge.
Uruguay squad for FIFA World Cup 2026
Goalkeepers: Sergio Rochet, Santiago Mele, Fernando Muslera.
Defenders: Guillermo Varela, José María Giménez, Ronald Araújo, Sebastián Cáceres, Santiago Bueno, Joaquín Piquerez, Mathias Olivera, Matías Viña
Midfielders: Manuel Ugarte, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Emiliano Martnez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Agustin Canobbio, Federico Valverde, Nicolas De La Cruz, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Zalazar, Maximiliano Araujo, Facundo Pellistri, Brian Rodriguez
Forwards: Federico Vinas, Rodrigo Aguirre, Darwin Nunez