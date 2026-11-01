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Updated WTC Points Table: How India Can Qualify For Final After South Africa’s Win Over Australia In Cape Town Test?

South Africa beat Australia by 176 runs in the Cape Town Test and won the three-match series 2-1.

updatde wtc standings
South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test (AP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : November 1, 2026 at 10:22 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: India’s path to securing a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final has become tougher after South Africa beat Australia by 176 runs in Cape Town and clinched the three-match series 2-1. The outcome has also made some changes in the WTC standings, and the Indian team now has very little room for mistakes across the seven Tests.

India are currently at fourth position in the WTC standings with 68 points and a Points Percentage (PCT) of 51.52%. India has a total of seven Test matches left in the ongoing cycle, including two away Tests against New Zealand and five home Test matches against Australia.

How can India qualify for the final?

The road is quite tough for India from here on to qualify for the final of the WTC. The Men in Blue will need to win at least six or seven matches out of their remaining seven. In such conditions, the two Test matches against New Zealand become tricky, as they will be playing on hard conditions for the batters.

In the series against Australia, they will at least have a home advantage, but in such a scenario, the Test against New Zealand becomes the trickiest.

India’s remaining matches in the ongoing WTC cycle

New Zealand tour (Away) – 2 Tests

1st Test: November 19–23, 2026 – Wellington

2nd Test: November 27–December 1, 2026 – Christchurch

Australia tour of India (Home) – 5 Tests

1st Test: January 21–25, 2027 – Nagpur

2nd Test: January 29–February 2, 2027 – Chennai

3rd Test: February 11–15, 2027 – Guwahati

4th Test: February 19–23, 2027 – Ranchi

5th Test: February 27–March 3, 2027 – Ahmedabad

What changes occurred in the WTC standings after South Africa’s win

Although South Africa beat Australia, the biggest beneficiary of the result is neither of the two teams. New Zealand has gained the most advantage from the result, climbing to the top position with a 72.22 point percentage from six matches. South Africa moved to second place from third with a PCT of 71.42.

Australia have slipped from the top position to third place as their PCT dropped from 75 to 69.23 after the defeat. India have moved up to fourth place after Bangladesh defeated West Indies, who were pushed down to the fifth position.

Updated WTC standings

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UPDATED WTC STANDINGS
SA VS AUS 3RD TEST
INDIA QUALIFICATION WTC FINAL
WTC POINTS TABLE

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