Updated WTC Points Table: How India Can Qualify For Final After South Africa’s Win Over Australia In Cape Town Test?
South Africa beat Australia by 176 runs in the Cape Town Test and won the three-match series 2-1.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 10:22 AM IST
Hyderabad: India’s path to securing a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final has become tougher after South Africa beat Australia by 176 runs in Cape Town and clinched the three-match series 2-1. The outcome has also made some changes in the WTC standings, and the Indian team now has very little room for mistakes across the seven Tests.
India are currently at fourth position in the WTC standings with 68 points and a Points Percentage (PCT) of 51.52%. India has a total of seven Test matches left in the ongoing cycle, including two away Tests against New Zealand and five home Test matches against Australia.
How can India qualify for the final?
The road is quite tough for India from here on to qualify for the final of the WTC. The Men in Blue will need to win at least six or seven matches out of their remaining seven. In such conditions, the two Test matches against New Zealand become tricky, as they will be playing on hard conditions for the batters.
Movement at the top of the #WTC27 Standings as South Africa clinch a blockbuster series win over Australia 👀 What it means for the rest of the teams in contention for next year’s Final at The Oval ⬇️ https://t.co/Ag5irO9kgu— ICC (@ICC) November 1, 2026
In the series against Australia, they will at least have a home advantage, but in such a scenario, the Test against New Zealand becomes the trickiest.
India’s remaining matches in the ongoing WTC cycle
New Zealand tour (Away) – 2 Tests
1st Test: November 19–23, 2026 – Wellington
2nd Test: November 27–December 1, 2026 – Christchurch
𝐀 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 💪 South Africa clinch the Cape Town Test on the final day to seal the #WTC27 series 2-1 ✨ 📝: https://t.co/PbEtXCxPjY https://t.co/AsLqxdVI1V— ICC (@ICC) October 31, 2026
Australia tour of India (Home) – 5 Tests
1st Test: January 21–25, 2027 – Nagpur
2nd Test: January 29–February 2, 2027 – Chennai
3rd Test: February 11–15, 2027 – Guwahati
4th Test: February 19–23, 2027 – Ranchi
5th Test: February 27–March 3, 2027 – Ahmedabad
What changes occurred in the WTC standings after South Africa’s win
Although South Africa beat Australia, the biggest beneficiary of the result is neither of the two teams. New Zealand has gained the most advantage from the result, climbing to the top position with a 72.22 point percentage from six matches. South Africa moved to second place from third with a PCT of 71.42.
Australia have slipped from the top position to third place as their PCT dropped from 75 to 69.23 after the defeat. India have moved up to fourth place after Bangladesh defeated West Indies, who were pushed down to the fifth position.
Updated WTC standings
New Zealand and South Africa become the top two sides in the #WTC27 Standings following the Cape Town Test 👊 Check out the movements on the ICC World Test Championship Standings via the predictor 👉 https://t.co/T8iyDajWzL https://t.co/gTDnH422ru— ICC (@ICC) October 31, 2026