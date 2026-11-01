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Updated WTC Points Table: How India Can Qualify For Final After South Africa’s Win Over Australia In Cape Town Test?

South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test ( AP )

Hyderabad: India’s path to securing a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final has become tougher after South Africa beat Australia by 176 runs in Cape Town and clinched the three-match series 2-1. The outcome has also made some changes in the WTC standings, and the Indian team now has very little room for mistakes across the seven Tests.

India are currently at fourth position in the WTC standings with 68 points and a Points Percentage (PCT) of 51.52%. India has a total of seven Test matches left in the ongoing cycle, including two away Tests against New Zealand and five home Test matches against Australia.

How can India qualify for the final? The road is quite tough for India from here on to qualify for the final of the WTC. The Men in Blue will need to win at least six or seven matches out of their remaining seven. In such conditions, the two Test matches against New Zealand become tricky, as they will be playing on hard conditions for the batters. In the series against Australia, they will at least have a home advantage, but in such a scenario, the Test against New Zealand becomes the trickiest. India’s remaining matches in the ongoing WTC cycle New Zealand tour (Away) – 2 Tests 1st Test: November 19–23, 2026 – Wellington 2nd Test: November 27–December 1, 2026 – Christchurch Australia tour of India (Home) – 5 Tests