PAK vs SA: India Slips To Fourth Position In WTC Points Table After Pakistan’s 93-Run Win Over South Africa

Hyderabad: Pakistan thrashed World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 winners South Africa by 93 runs on Wednesday, October 15 and won the first Test of the two-match series between the two sides. In the match hosted at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan, bundled out South Africa for 183 while chasing a target of 277. Spinner Noman Ali followed up his impressive performance of taking six wickets in the first innings by dismissing four batters in the second innings. Shaheen Afridi picked four wickets in the second innings as well.

Pakistan’s victory over South Africa in their own backyard helped the team kick off their WTC 2025-27 campaign on a high earning 12 valuable points. By bagging 12 points from the Test match, Pakistan climbed to the second position in the WTC points table. They and Australia both have 100 PCT%.

Updated WTC Points Table

Position Team Matches Wins Defeats Draw Points Penalty PCT% 1. Australia 3 3 0 0 36 0 100.00 2. Pakistan 1 1 0 0 12 0 100.00 3. Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 0 66.67 4. India 7 4 2 1 52 0 61.90 5. England 5 2 2 1 26 2 43.33 6. Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 0 16.67 7. South Africa 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 8. West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0 0 9. New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pakistan have played three matches in the ongoing WTC cycle, winning all of them and have 36 points in their kitty.