PAK vs SA: India Slips To Fourth Position In WTC Points Table After Pakistan’s 93-Run Win Over South Africa
Noman Ali Starred in Pakistan’s victory over South Africa in the first Test by 93 runs.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 4:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistan thrashed World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 winners South Africa by 93 runs on Wednesday, October 15 and won the first Test of the two-match series between the two sides. In the match hosted at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan, bundled out South Africa for 183 while chasing a target of 277. Spinner Noman Ali followed up his impressive performance of taking six wickets in the first innings by dismissing four batters in the second innings. Shaheen Afridi picked four wickets in the second innings as well.
Pakistan’s victory over South Africa in their own backyard helped the team kick off their WTC 2025-27 campaign on a high earning 12 valuable points. By bagging 12 points from the Test match, Pakistan climbed to the second position in the WTC points table. They and Australia both have 100 PCT%.
Updated WTC Points Table
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Defeats
|Draw
|Points
|Penalty
|PCT%
|1.
|Australia
|3
|3
|0
|0
|36
|0
|100.00
|2.
|Pakistan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|0
|100.00
|3.
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|0
|1
|16
|0
|66.67
|4.
|India
|7
|4
|2
|1
|52
|0
|61.90
|5.
|England
|5
|2
|2
|1
|26
|2
|43.33
|6.
|Bangladesh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|16.67
|7.
|South Africa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8.
|West Indies
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9.
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Pakistan have played three matches in the ongoing WTC cycle, winning all of them and have 36 points in their kitty.
Sri Lanka have slipped to the No. 3 position while India have slipped to the fourth position. The Indian team recently beat West Indies in the second Test of the two-match series and have 61.90 PCT%.
Second Test in Rawalpindi
The second Test of the ongoing two-match series will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to October 24. If Pakistan wins the second match as well, they will continue to stay in the second position.
If the match ends in a draw, Pakistan’s PCT% will drop from 100 to 66.67, while South Africa's PCT% will rise from 0 to 16.67. If Pakistan suffers a defeat, its PCT% will drop to 50, and South Africa’s percentage will rise to 50. In such a scenario, Pakistan will drop to fourth place.
India slips to fourth position
India were at third place after they beat West Indies in a two-match Test series. The clean sweep had placed them in a strong position, but with Pakistan’s win, they have topped India, climbing to the second position, and the Men in Blue are now at fourth place.