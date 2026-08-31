Updated WTC Points Table After England Crush Pakistan By 194 Runs At Lord’s
England registered a victory by 194 runs against Pakistan in the second Test of the bilateral series between the two nations.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: England outplayed Pakistan by 194 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series between the two countries. Pakistan managed to muster only 194 runs from 50.5 overs while chasing a target of 389 runs. Saud Shakeel was the top run-scorer with a knock of 97 runs. However, his innings were not enough to help the visitors to avoid defeat.
Ollie Robinson was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets, while Josh Tongue scalped three wickets. Jofra Archer also took two wickets while conceding 73 runs in 15 overs.
England climb one position up in WTC standings
The second consecutive win has taken England’s tally to 62 points in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and their points percentage to 34.44. The team jumped one position, occupying the sixth spot from their seventh position.
Pakistan continues to remain at the bottom of the standings with a PCT of 16.67. They have managed to accumulate only 16 points from eight matches so far.
Updated WTC points table after Pakistan vs England Test
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Defeats
|Draws
|Penalty
|Points
|PCT%
|1.
|Australia
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|96
|80.00
|2.
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|36
|75.00
|3.
|New Zealand
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|52
|72.22
|4.
|Bangladesh
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|40
|55.56
|5.
|India
|11
|5
|4
|2
|0
|68
|51.52
|6.
|England
|15
|6
|8
|1
|14
|62
|34.44
|7.
|Sri Lanka
|6
|1
|2
|3
|0
|24
|33.33
|8.
|West Indies
|12
|2
|8
|2
|0
|30
|20.83
|9.
|Pakistan
|8
|2
|6
|0
|8
|16
|16.67
Australia remain at the top spot
Australia continue to remain at the top spot in the WTC 2025-27 points table with 96 points and a points percentage of 80. South Africa are in second position after winning three out of the four matches in the ongoing cycle. India are just above England in the standings with a percentage of 51.52. They have won five out of the 11 matches so far.
India recently beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in a two-match Test series and will play against New Zealand in a two-match series. The two-match series will commence on November 19 in Wellington. New Zealand are at the third position in the WTC 2025-27 with a percentage of 72.22. They have won four of the six matches played so far in the ongoing cycle.