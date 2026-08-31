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Updated WTC Points Table After England Crush Pakistan By 194 Runs At Lord’s

Hyderabad: England outplayed Pakistan by 194 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series between the two countries. Pakistan managed to muster only 194 runs from 50.5 overs while chasing a target of 389 runs. Saud Shakeel was the top run-scorer with a knock of 97 runs. However, his innings were not enough to help the visitors to avoid defeat.

Ollie Robinson was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets, while Josh Tongue scalped three wickets. Jofra Archer also took two wickets while conceding 73 runs in 15 overs.

England climb one position up in WTC standings

The second consecutive win has taken England’s tally to 62 points in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and their points percentage to 34.44. The team jumped one position, occupying the sixth spot from their seventh position.

Pakistan continues to remain at the bottom of the standings with a PCT of 16.67. They have managed to accumulate only 16 points from eight matches so far.