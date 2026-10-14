ETV Bharat / sports

WTC 2025-27 Points Table: South Africa Crash Out From Top Two; Australia Retain Top Spot With Victory In Durban Test

Hyderabad: The result of the first Test between Australia and South Africa in Durban has tweaked the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table slightly. Australia registered a huge 214-run win over the hosts, and it knocked South Africa from the top two in the standings. Australia have retained their top spot with the win, while New Zealand has jumped to the second position.

The defending champions had entered the series in second position but slipped to third place in the standings. The team have suffered their second loss in five matches in the ongoing WTC cycle. South Africa are now in third position with a point percentage of 60 (PCT), while New Zealand is in second place with a 72.22 point percentage.

Australia remains at the top position, winning nine matches from the 11 they have played. They have a point percentage of 81.82. Bangladesh are in fourth place with a point percentage of 55.56, while India are in fifth place with a point percentage of 51.52.

Australia won the opening Test against South Africa by 214 runs in Durban, and Josh Hazlewood was the key performer for the visitors, taking six wickets on the fifth day, registering bowling figures of 6/49.

Chasing a target of 421, South Africa were bowled out for 206. Aiden Markram played a resilient knock of 75 runs from 237 deliveries, but it went in vain as the Proteas failed to pull off a draw on the last day of the match. Marco Jansen also contributed with 37 runs, but none of the other batters managed to put on a significant score.

The foundation for Australia’s win was set by Matt Renshaw, who played a knock of 190 in the first innings and followed it up with a knock of 82 runs in the second innings. Australia posted 390 in the first innings, and the hosts were bundled out for 284 in response.

Australia then declared their second innings at 314/6, giving the opposition a challenging target and enough time to take all 10 wickets of the South African team. The result also marked the first occasion when Temba Bavuma suffered his first defeat as Test captain of the national side.

Australia now lead the three-match Test series 1-0, and they will aim to win the next fixture and seal the series. South Africa have to win or at least draw the next match to stay alive in the series.