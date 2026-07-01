ICC Rankings: Ishan Kishan Replaces Abhishek Sharma To Grab Top Spot In T20 Cricket
Ishan Kishan has replaced Abhishek Sharma in the recently released T20I rankings.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: Team India's explosive batter Abhishek Sharma has suffered a major setback ahead of the first T20I between India and England. He is no longer the number one ranked T20 batter as his position is now taken by his compatriot Ishan Kishan.
With the new development, Abhishek's dominance at the top for almost a year has ended. Kishan achieved his career-best rating in the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday. He now holds the number one position with 876 rating points, while Abhishek is just seven rating points behind Kishan.
𝑹𝒊𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒕𝒐𝒑 ⭐— ICC (@ICC) July 1, 2026
Ishan Kishan reaches the No.1 spot in the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings 👏
Read more ➡️ https://t.co/KoXIJ9D3PM pic.twitter.com/0z5Q513cYt
Kishan has now joined the elite list of veterans like Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav to achieve the No. 1 ranking in T20I cricket, becoming the fourth Indian male batsman to do so. Suryakumar Yadav has slipped to eight place in the latest T20 rankings. In the bowlers' rankings, Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah have slipped one place each in the rankings to the third and sixth positions, respectively.
A changing of the guard at the top of the ICC Men's T20I Batter Rankings, with further movement in the Test charts following a big week of #WTC27 action 😲— ICC (@ICC) July 1, 2026
Details 👇https://t.co/KoXIJ9DBFk
In the ODI rankings, Shubman Gill has climbed to the second position from previous fifth position.
Top 5 ICC T20I batsmen
Ishan Kishan - 876 rating
Abhishek Sharma - 869 ratings
Sahibzada Farhan - 848 ratings
Phil Salt - 792 ratings
Pathum Nissanka - 751 ratings
Travis Head becomes no.1 Test batter
The latest ICC rankings saw another major change. Australia's Travis Head has reached the number one position for Test batsmen for the first time in his career. He has overtaken England captain Harry Brook to achieve this position. Brook has slipped to second place, while Root has dropped two places to third.
ICC Test top 5 batsmen
Travis Head - 853 ratings
Harry Brooke - 852 ratings
Joe Root - 840 ratings
Steve Smith - 831 ratings
Temba Bauma - 775 ratings
India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has regained the number one spot in the Test bowling rankings after New Zealand pacer Matt Henry slipped to second place.