ETV Bharat / sports

ICC Rankings: Ishan Kishan Replaces Abhishek Sharma To Grab Top Spot In T20 Cricket

Hyderabad: Team India's explosive batter Abhishek Sharma has suffered a major setback ahead of the first T20I between India and England. He is no longer the number one ranked T20 batter as his position is now taken by his compatriot Ishan Kishan.

With the new development, Abhishek's dominance at the top for almost a year has ended. Kishan achieved his career-best rating in the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday. He now holds the number one position with 876 rating points, while Abhishek is just seven rating points behind Kishan.

Kishan has now joined the elite list of veterans like Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav to achieve the No. 1 ranking in T20I cricket, becoming the fourth Indian male batsman to do so. Suryakumar Yadav has slipped to eight place in the latest T20 rankings. In the bowlers' rankings, Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah have slipped one place each in the rankings to the third and sixth positions, respectively.

In the ODI rankings, Shubman Gill has climbed to the second position from previous fifth position.

Top 5 ICC T20I batsmen

Ishan Kishan - 876 rating

Abhishek Sharma - 869 ratings

Sahibzada Farhan - 848 ratings