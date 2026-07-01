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ICC Rankings: Ishan Kishan Replaces Abhishek Sharma To Grab Top Spot In T20 Cricket

Ishan Kishan has replaced Abhishek Sharma in the recently released T20I rankings.

updated icc rankings
File photo: Abhishek Sharma (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : July 1, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Team India's explosive batter Abhishek Sharma has suffered a major setback ahead of the first T20I between India and England. He is no longer the number one ranked T20 batter as his position is now taken by his compatriot Ishan Kishan.

With the new development, Abhishek's dominance at the top for almost a year has ended. Kishan achieved his career-best rating in the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday. He now holds the number one position with 876 rating points, while Abhishek is just seven rating points behind Kishan.

Kishan has now joined the elite list of veterans like Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav to achieve the No. 1 ranking in T20I cricket, becoming the fourth Indian male batsman to do so. Suryakumar Yadav has slipped to eight place in the latest T20 rankings. In the bowlers' rankings, Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah have slipped one place each in the rankings to the third and sixth positions, respectively.

In the ODI rankings, Shubman Gill has climbed to the second position from previous fifth position.

Top 5 ICC T20I batsmen

Ishan Kishan - 876 rating

Abhishek Sharma - 869 ratings

Sahibzada Farhan - 848 ratings

Phil Salt - 792 ratings

Pathum Nissanka - 751 ratings

Travis Head becomes no.1 Test batter

The latest ICC rankings saw another major change. Australia's Travis Head has reached the number one position for Test batsmen for the first time in his career. He has overtaken England captain Harry Brook to achieve this position. Brook has slipped to second place, while Root has dropped two places to third.

ICC Test top 5 batsmen

Travis Head - 853 ratings

Harry Brooke - 852 ratings

Joe Root - 840 ratings

Steve Smith - 831 ratings

Temba Bauma - 775 ratings

India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has regained the number one spot in the Test bowling rankings after New Zealand pacer Matt Henry slipped to second place.

TAGGED:

ICC RANKINGS T20
ISHAN KISHAN NO 1 T20 BATTER
TEAM INDIA ABHISHEK SHARMA
UPDATED ICC RANKINGS

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