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Updated WTC Points Table: India Suffer Major Setback After IND vs NZ 1st Test Ends In Draw

India vs New Zealand 1st Test ( AP )

Wellington (New Zealand): The drawn 1st Test between India and New Zealand has significantly shifted the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. Australia have moved into the second position, while New Zealand have slumped down to the third position in the standings. India continue to occupy fourth position in the points table.

After the hosts managed to survive on the last day of the Wellington Test, India’s chances to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final have taken a hit.

WTC Points Table (ICC Website scree grab) India’s points percentage (PCT) dropped from 51.52 to 50.00 after the draw. The Men in Blue collected four points instead of the 12 they would have collected with a victory. India now have 72 points from 12 fixtures with five victories, four defeats and three draws in the current WTC cycle. New Zealand’s PCT has also suffered a drop from 72.22 to 66.67. They now have 56 points from seven games, including four wins, one defeat and two draws. They have now slipped from the second position to the third position. Australia have benefited from the draw in the India and New Zealand first Test, moving to second place with PCT of 69.23, having collected 108 points from 13 Tests. They have registered nine wins and four defeats in the ongoing cycle. South Africa continues to occupy the top spot with a PCT of 75 from eight matches, including six victories and two defeats. IND vs NZ 1st Test ends in a draw