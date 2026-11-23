Updated WTC Points Table: India Suffer Major Setback After IND vs NZ 1st Test Ends In Draw
The 1st Test between India and New Zealand ended in a draw, and India have suffered a setback.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST
Wellington (New Zealand): The drawn 1st Test between India and New Zealand has significantly shifted the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. Australia have moved into the second position, while New Zealand have slumped down to the third position in the standings. India continue to occupy fourth position in the points table.
After the hosts managed to survive on the last day of the Wellington Test, India’s chances to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final have taken a hit.
India’s points percentage (PCT) dropped from 51.52 to 50.00 after the draw. The Men in Blue collected four points instead of the 12 they would have collected with a victory. India now have 72 points from 12 fixtures with five victories, four defeats and three draws in the current WTC cycle.
New Zealand’s PCT has also suffered a drop from 72.22 to 66.67. They now have 56 points from seven games, including four wins, one defeat and two draws. They have now slipped from the second position to the third position.
No winner in the first Test between New Zealand and India, but plenty of consequences in the #WTC27 race 👀 The latest state of play ➡️ https://t.co/nnZ11166XC https://t.co/jMoVB0p3yk— ICC (@ICC) November 23, 2026
Australia have benefited from the draw in the India and New Zealand first Test, moving to second place with PCT of 69.23, having collected 108 points from 13 Tests. They have registered nine wins and four defeats in the ongoing cycle.
South Africa continues to occupy the top spot with a PCT of 75 from eight matches, including six victories and two defeats.
Very proud of the effort 💪 The first Test ends in a draw with it all to play for in Hagley Oval later this week. 📸 @PhotosportNZ https://t.co/wdfvBt2Dvw— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 23, 2026
IND vs NZ 1st Test ends in a draw
The first match of the two-Test series between India and New Zealand ended in a draw. In the match held in Wellington, the hosts, New Zealand, were not in a position to win; they could either secure a draw or face defeat. However, they managed to force a draw by batting for 120 overs.
The credit for this largely goes to the marathon innings played by Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell, both of whom have been in excellent form throughout the series. The pair faced 258 deliveries, scoring only 63 runs. Mitchell remained unbeaten on 49 off 186 balls, while Phillips stayed not out on 26 off 126 balls.
With 15 overs still remaining in the day's play, Indian captain Shubman Gill shook hands with the New Zealand batters, agreeing to a draw. Notably, New Zealand needed to bat through 90 overs on the final day to secure the draw, with 8 wickets in hand. In their second innings, New Zealand finished on 239 for 5 after 120 overs.
Henry Nicholls was awarded Player of the Match
For India, KL Rahul (136) and Rishabh Pant (128) scored centuries, while Shubman Gill (98), Yashasvi Jaiswal (85), Devdutt Padikkal (80), and Dhruv Jurel (78) delivered impressive batting performances. For New Zealand, Henry Nicholls (175*) and Glenn Phillips (118) played magnificent innings in the first innings; they played a crucial role in taking their team to a total of 368 after the side had been reduced to 70 for 5. Henry Nicholls was named Player of the Match.
The final match of the series between the two teams will be played at The Oval in Christchurch, starting on November 27.