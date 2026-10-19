ETV Bharat / sports

Unstoppable Smriti, Shafali Hand India Series Win, Beat Zimbabwe By 9 Wickets In 2nd T20I

Shafali Verma in action during the match. ( ANI )

By ANI 2 Min Read

Raipur: Skipper Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma guided Team India to a nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the second T20I at Raipur on Sunday. With this win, India lead the three-match T20I series 2-0, with one match left.

India chased 103 set by Zimbabwe in 8.5 overs, with Shafali getting a half-century after Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat first. Indian bowlers struck regularly, reducing Zimbabwe to 30/3 in 8.1 overs. Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (34 in 32 balls, with five fours) and skipper Josephine Nkomo (27* in 35 balls, with two fours) put on a 45-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Zimbabwe ended at 102/8 in 20 overs, with Niki Prasad (2/7 in two overs), Kranti Gaud (1/15 in four overs) and Deepti Sharma (1/13 in three overs) being the pick of the bowlers. Shree Charani and Nandni Sharma also got a wicket each.

Chasing 103 runs, the red-hot pairing of Smriti and Shafali had an incredible start, reaching the 50-run mark in 4.3 overs. The standout moment of the partnership included Mandhana clubbing Nyasha Gwanzura for five boundaries in the fifth over. In the next over, Shafali smoked Michelle Mavunga for two fours and a six. Shafali reached her ninth fifty-plus score of 2026 in 24 balls, with six fours and four sixes. Beloved Biza ended the 96-run stand, removing her for 25-ball 55.

Mandhana (47* in 25 balls, with six fours and two sixes) closed the match with a six in 8.5 overs, with Anushka Sharma (1*) unbeaten.