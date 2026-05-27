ETV Bharat / sports

Unsleeping Nights Ahead: Kerala's 'Mecca of Football' Wakes Up To World Cup Fever

Kozhikode: The vibrant coastal city of Kozhikode has officially plunged into FIFA World Cup 2026 fever, with football fans painting the streets in iconic colours of their favourite international teams. As the countdown to the world's biggest sporting spectacle begins, local streets have transformed into open-air carnivals, marked by immense passion and soaring team flags.

​As has been the tradition for decades, the first whistle of the World Cup celebrations was blown in Nainamvalappu, a coastal village renowned as the epicenter of football fandom in Kerala. Along the Nainamvalappu-Pallikkandi Road, die-hard Argentina fans have already erected massive flex boards to declare their allegiance. Emblazoned with bold slogans like "We will lift it again" and "The creators of history and legends who began their dominance in Qatar will continue their reign", the fans are showing immense confidence in the defending champions.

The Glocal Village

​The football frenzy is visible at every turn. Flags of footballing giants like Brazil, Argentina, England, and Spain are fluttering alongside one another across neighborhoods. Near the Kothi Ground, the historic playing field for local talents, a gigantic flex board has been set up to welcome the upcoming edition of the World Cup. With the symbolic kickoff of local celebrations, the entire region is rapidly filling up with towering cutouts of global superstars like Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappé.

​Fans in Kozhikode, particularly those from Nainamvalappu, share a unique bond with the global game, often maintaining direct correspondence with various international sports clubs and official fan channels. Subair Nainamvalappu, a key organiser of the local football fan association, shared that the village is fully prepared to welcome the mega tournament being hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

​This edition of the World Cup will see an expanded format featuring 48 teams, all of whom have earned their place through rigorous qualifiers. While crowd favourites like Argentina, Brazil, France, Portugal, and Spain are expected to draw maximum support, local organisers note that the expanded format leaves room for surprises, and it would not be shocking to see a new country lift the coveted trophy this time.

​The previous World Cup in Qatar was geographically closer and saw massive physical participation from Malayalis, this edition takes place on the other side of the globe. However, local football enthusiasts emphasise that true lovers of the game remain unfazed by time zones or distances; the passion to watch, support, and celebrate the sport remains completely untouched.

Month-long Midnight Flash Mob