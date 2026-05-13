822 Runs In 50 Overs And 794-Run Win: Unreal Scorecard From Match Held In Zimbabwe Goes Viral On Social Media
A cricket match in Zimbabwe produced unreal scenes as one team scored 822 runs from 50 overs.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: With the batters adopting a more aggressive approach and the pitches also assisting them, scoring more than 300 is not a tough task anymore in 50-over cricket. Teams also post 400 sometimes, but no one would imagine scoring 800 runs except for a computer game.
However, a cricket match in Zimbabwe has produced such unreal scenes in an absolute run-fest. A single team alone scored a staggering total of 822 runs in 50 overs and also registered a massive win in Zimbabwe’s domestic cricket.
The fixture between Scorpions Cricket Club and Methane Lions turned into a batting display as the batters scored runs at a massively rapid pace. The former produced a total of 822/4 in their allotted 50 overs.
The response from the Methane Lions made the match lopsided as they were restricted to 28/7 in a replay, handing the Scorpions a 794-run win.
Something happened in Zimbabwe when we were busy with IPL and Elections. 800+ in 50 overs match and 790+ winning margin.— Ajay R (@jaitwits) May 12, 2026
Scorpion Cricket Club. pic.twitter.com/VPkLr8xsqN
Winning the toss, the Scorpions skipper, Praise Makaza, chose to bat first, and the destruction started from there. Winfed Mutende was the star of the show for Scorpions as he amassed 203 runs from just 75 balls laced with 13 sixes. Takunda Madembo racked up 302 runs from 143 deliveries, including seven sixes.
Forget IPl and scripted shit what's with this zimbabwe cricket. 822 runs in 50 overs? Damn. 16 RPO in an ODI. And the dude scoring 2(5) in a match with this kinda score. I feel bad for him pic.twitter.com/TitqADafIl— Kartikay Singh (@Kartikay1727) May 11, 2026
Gabriel Jaya also contributed with a knock of 110 runs from 49 deliveries, laced with 22 boundaries.
However, after showcasing some batting-friendly conditions, the pitch turned out to be difficult for the Lions’ batters, and they were restricted to just 28/7, facing a 794-run defeat.
The highest recognised List A team total is currently owned by Bihar who posted 574/6 against Arunachal Pradesh in Ranchi during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 190 runs from 84 deliveries during the match.
Zimbabwe cricket में ऐसा scorecard सामने आया है जिसने internet हिला दिया— Deepak Chauhan 🇮🇳 (@deepak_unfilter) May 11, 2026
50 overs में 822 रन!
एक बल्लेबाज़ ने 302, दूसरे ने 203...
और bowlers ने अकेले 108 extras दे डाले..
ये domestic match था या batting practice? #ZimbabweCricket #Cricket #Viral #CricketTwitter #RecordBreak pic.twitter.com/7gbB5DL3v4
Only a few teams have managed to cross the 500-run mark in official 50-over cricket. Tamil Nadu posted 506/2 against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022, England hammered 498/4 against the Netherlands in an ODI in the same year. The run rate of 16.44 per over stunned the netizens and a lot of them expressed their disbelief over the whole scorecard.