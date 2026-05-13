ETV Bharat / sports

822 Runs In 50 Overs And 794-Run Win: Unreal Scorecard From Match Held In Zimbabwe Goes Viral On Social Media

Hyderabad: With the batters adopting a more aggressive approach and the pitches also assisting them, scoring more than 300 is not a tough task anymore in 50-over cricket. Teams also post 400 sometimes, but no one would imagine scoring 800 runs except for a computer game.

However, a cricket match in Zimbabwe has produced such unreal scenes in an absolute run-fest. A single team alone scored a staggering total of 822 runs in 50 overs and also registered a massive win in Zimbabwe’s domestic cricket.

The fixture between Scorpions Cricket Club and Methane Lions turned into a batting display as the batters scored runs at a massively rapid pace. The former produced a total of 822/4 in their allotted 50 overs.

The response from the Methane Lions made the match lopsided as they were restricted to 28/7 in a replay, handing the Scorpions a 794-run win.