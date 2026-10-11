UNICEF India Names Smriti Mandhana As Celebrity Advocate For Girls’ Empowerment
The aim of Smriti Mandhana's appointment is to promote children's rights and strengthen efforts to create equal opportunities for girls.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 6:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Smriti Mandhana, the new captain of the Indian women's cricket team, has been entrusted with another major responsibility. UNICEF India has appointed her as their ‘Celebrity Advocate.’ The initiative aims to promote children's rights and strengthen efforts to create equal opportunities for girls, particularly in sports.
As a Celebrity Advocate, she will support initiatives focused on empowering adolescent girls, promoting their health and well-being, and helping them realise their full potential.
Significantly, Mandhana was given the responsibility on Sunday, coinciding with the ‘International Day of the Girl Child.’ This day draws attention to girls' rights, safety, potential, and leadership, as well as the barriers that limit their choices.
Welcome to the @UNICEFIndia family, @mandhana_smriti! You inspire millions on the field, and I know you will be a brilliant voice for children’s rights off it.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 11, 2026
Mandhana’s reaction to the big responsibility
Speaking about this new responsibility, Mandhana expressed pride in taking on the role and emphasised how access to opportunities and encouragement can help children realise their dreams.
“As a 9 year old, I went to my first cricket trial, accompanying my brother for fun. I continued enjoying being a child and playing cricket. My father always encouraged me to play cricket, while my mother knew how difficult it could be to balance my journey as a professional cricketer with my academics at the same time,” Mandhana said.
“I made my choice, and here I am today, proudly representing India in international cricket. Looking back, I realised that every girl deserves the freedom to choose her path, pursue her dreams, and discover what she is best at. Being a girl should not determine how far she can go.”
Sachin Tendulkar backs Mandhan’s mission
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has welcomed the decision. Tendulkar, a UNICEF Ambassador for South Asia, wrote on X, “Welcome to the @UNICEFIndia family, @mandhana_smriti! You inspire millions on the field, and I know you will be a brilliant voice for children’s rights off it.”
It is worth noting that Mandhana has previously supported UNICEF-ICC campaigns focused on gender equality and life skills, as well as UNICEF's 'Promise to Children' campaign.
UNICEF India statement on her appointment
“Smriti’s journey from an aspiring young athlete to a global cricket icon demonstrates to girls what is possible when talent meets opportunity. At a time when India is home to the world’s largest generation of children and young people, investing in girls’ rights, leadership, and wellbeing is a nation’s smartest investment. We look forward to partnering with Smriti to help ensure every girl has the opportunity to learn, play, lead, and fulfil her potential,” UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey said on Mandhana’s appointment.