ETV Bharat / sports

UNICEF India Names Smriti Mandhana As Celebrity Advocate For Girls’ Empowerment

File Photo: Smriti Mandhana ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Smriti Mandhana, the new captain of the Indian women's cricket team, has been entrusted with another major responsibility. UNICEF India has appointed her as their ‘Celebrity Advocate.’ The initiative aims to promote children's rights and strengthen efforts to create equal opportunities for girls, particularly in sports.

As a Celebrity Advocate, she will support initiatives focused on empowering adolescent girls, promoting their health and well-being, and helping them realise their full potential.

Significantly, Mandhana was given the responsibility on Sunday, coinciding with the ‘International Day of the Girl Child.’ This day draws attention to girls' rights, safety, potential, and leadership, as well as the barriers that limit their choices. Mandhana’s reaction to the big responsibility Speaking about this new responsibility, Mandhana expressed pride in taking on the role and emphasised how access to opportunities and encouragement can help children realise their dreams. “As a 9 year old, I went to my first cricket trial, accompanying my brother for fun. I continued enjoying being a child and playing cricket. My father always encouraged me to play cricket, while my mother knew how difficult it could be to balance my journey as a professional cricketer with my academics at the same time,” Mandhana said.