ETV Bharat / sports

Unfinished Sports Infrastructure And Limited Recruitment In Jammu Kashmir, Reveals RTI Data

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Services and Sports Department filled only 60 vacancies during Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s five-year tenure, according to Right to Information (RTI) data. It also revealed that at least 128 sports infrastructure projects remained unfinished due to funding shortages.

The details were provided by the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports in response to a query by RTI activist and journalist MM Shuja.

According to the department, the posts filled during the period included 19 physical education lecturers, 35 junior assistants and six multi-tasking staff members.

The RTI response also revealed that 128 sports infrastructure projects across Jammu and Kashmir could not be completed during 2024 and 2025 because of inadequate funding.