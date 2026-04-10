ETV Bharat / sports

Bhilai Hosts U-20 National Wrestling Championships For First Time; Record 1,100 Grapplers Compete

Bhilai: In a landmark moment for sports in Chhattisgarh, the U-20 National Wrestling Championships are being held for the first time in Bhilai, drawing over 1,100 wrestlers from 28 states and services teams. The prestigious tournament, hosted at the Polo Ground in Sector 6, has generated significant excitement among athletes and sports enthusiasts alike.

The event witnessed the presence of key figures from the wrestling fraternity, including former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and current WFI national president Sanjay Singh. Durg Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel was also present at the inauguration ceremony, alongside several officials and members of the organising committee.

This marks the first time that a national-level wrestling championship of this scale has been hosted in Chhattisgarh, a development seen as a major boost to the state’s sporting profile. Along with the grapplers, nearly 198 coaches and managers are participating, underlining the scale and significance of the competition.

Despite limited infrastructure, the organisers managed to put together an impressive venue at the Giant Dome Shed. The arrangements have been widely appreciated, especially considering the short preparation time. Thousands of spectators have been turning up to witness the bouts, adding to the vibrant and energetic atmosphere at the venue.