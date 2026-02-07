Under-19 World Cup 2026: Why ICC Didn’t Give Any Prize Money To Title-Winning Indian Team?
India defeated England by 100 runs in the final of the Under-19 World Cup, but despite the success, the ICC didn’t announce any prize money.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 1:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: India’s Under-19 team etched their name in the record books, winning the sixth title, beating England in the final of the Under-19 World Cup 2026 by 100 runs at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The Ayush Mhatre-led side delivered a dominant performance and outplayed England with ease. However, despite the success, they didn’t receive any prize money while the BCCI rewarded them with INR 7.5 Crores. Usually, the title-winning team is awarded with monetary rewards when they win ICC events, but at the junior level, the Under-19 World Cup is an exception.
Why doesn’t ICC give any prize money to Under-19 World Cup winners?
ICC categorises the U19 World Cup as a developmental tournament, eyeing to nurture young talent rather than a commercial event. As part of this structure, the youth teams already receive funding through the development programs by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Thus, the governing body does not offer any monetary rewards for finishing positions in the tournament.
BCCI announces INR 7.5 Crores
The Board of Control for India (BCCI) has announced Rs 7.5 crore as reward money for the Indian Under-19 cricket team after they won the 2026 Under-19 World Cup by defeating England in the finals on Friday.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia expressed pride in India's Under-19 team for winning the 2026 Under-19 World Cup, remaining undefeated, and defeating England in the final. He announced that the BCCI will award the team a cash prize of Rs 7.5 crore.
"The whole country and BCCI are proud of our Under-19 side on their Under-19 World Cup 2026 victory. The way our team defeated England in the finals, and how they remained undefeated in the tournament, we are all proud. The BCCI will reward the team with Rs 7.5 crore cash prize," Saikia told ANI.
