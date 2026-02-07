ETV Bharat / sports

Under-19 World Cup 2026: Why ICC Didn’t Give Any Prize Money To Title-Winning Indian Team?

Hyderabad: India’s Under-19 team etched their name in the record books, winning the sixth title, beating England in the final of the Under-19 World Cup 2026 by 100 runs at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The Ayush Mhatre-led side delivered a dominant performance and outplayed England with ease. However, despite the success, they didn’t receive any prize money while the BCCI rewarded them with INR 7.5 Crores. Usually, the title-winning team is awarded with monetary rewards when they win ICC events, but at the junior level, the Under-19 World Cup is an exception.

Why doesn’t ICC give any prize money to Under-19 World Cup winners?

ICC categorises the U19 World Cup as a developmental tournament, eyeing to nurture young talent rather than a commercial event. As part of this structure, the youth teams already receive funding through the development programs by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Thus, the governing body does not offer any monetary rewards for finishing positions in the tournament.

BCCI announces INR 7.5 Crores