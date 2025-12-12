ETV Bharat / sports

U19 Asia Cup 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks 17-Year-Old Record In Stellar Hitting Display

During his knock, Suryavanshi scripted the world record for hitting the most sixes in a single innings in a Youth ODI. He broke the record set by Michael Hill of Australia, who hit 12 sixes while playing against Namibia Under-19 in 2008.

Hyderabad: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi seems to be on a rampage as he continues to break one record after another. The southpaw was at his best in India against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the U19 Asia Cup fixture on Friday at the ICC Cricket Academy. He hammered 171 runs from 95 deliveries, laced with nine boundaries and 14 sixes. The left-handed batter played at an astonishing strike rate of 180.

He also became the first player to smash 50 Youth ODI sixes in their career. The youngster completed his century from 56 deliveries as India dominated the UAE at the ICC Academy. His knock helped the team post 433/6 from 50 overs. Aaron George and Vihaan Malhotra also contributed, scoring 69 runs each. Uddish Suri and Yug Sharma picked up two wickets each.

UAE are in trouble in response as they were reduced to 53/6 early in the innings as Deepesh Devendran picked two key wickets from the lower and middle order.

Vaibhav also became the youngest batter to score a century in the Under-19 Asia Cup. He smashed a ton at the age of 14 years and 260 days. Also, Suryavanshi’s 171 is the second-highest score by an Indian in U-19 ODIs after Ambati Rayudu’s 177* against England in 2022.