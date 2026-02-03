Uncertainty Continues Over India-Pak Match With No Confirmation From PCB
With the PCB failing to confirm their forfeiture of the match against India on February 15, uncertainty continues to cloud the T20 World Cup.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 10:12 AM IST
- By Meenakhi Rao
New Delhi: It was a day of high speculation and no certainty. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, just four days away from kicking off on February 7, ran from pillar to pillar to survive the body blow dealt by Pakistan’s Government in its bid to target its political adversary, India, thereby putting the sport itself on life support.
In the absence of an official communication to the ICC by the PCB, more than 24 hours after their Government announced on ‘X’ that Pakistan would forfeit the big-ticket India clash on February 15, and back channels trying to save this mega commercial catastrophe to the World Cup, neither the BCCI nor the Indian Government has made any comment on this politically charged issue.
When cornered by TV journalists, BCCI member Rajiv Shukla said there will be no comment from the Board till it hears from ICC on the issue. After the initial statement by ICC warning the PCB of consequences and exhorting it to maintain sporting spirit, speculation is flying fast, but nothing is really moving. The PCB is maintaining a silent, deliberate inertia in officially confirming their Government’s devastating announcement.
The ICC, meanwhile, rumoured to be holding an emergency Board meeting to discuss their next step against Pakistan’s selective boycott, has issued no official statement today, though talk of back channels working fervently to sort out the body blow to Cup financials reached fever pitch.
The Pakistan team, meanwhile, reached Colombo for their February 7 match against the Netherlands with no clarity on the situation around their penalties for incurring a $300 million loss on the ICC without reason or premise.
Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha had, on Monday, said that the players will abide by whatever directives are issued by the Government and PCB regarding the boycott of the T20 World Cup clash against India on February 15.
As the situation stands now, nothing is clear, not even how the penalties will be doled out by the ICC if the Pakistan Government’s X announcement is finally confirmed by the PCB. The absence of clarity casts uncertainty on whether Team India should, at all, travel to Colombo after their second outing in the tournament, against Namibia in Delhi on February 12.
The ICC rules suggest the team needs to show up in the playing ground for the match to get the points if their opponents forfeit the game and do not appear for the toss.
Under ICC playing conditions, a walkover is not granted simply because one team has announced it will forfeit. This means, Team India and its skipper Surya Kumar Yadav will have to follow the procedure – fly to Colombo and go out for the toss at the Premadasa stadium on February 15. Only if the Pakistan skipper does not turn up will the referees announce that India will get two points before they fly back to India for their fourth and final Group stage match, this time against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad.
Knowing Pakistan, a U-turn is always possible, and if that happens, the Pakistani skipper will just have to hop across as the team is already in Sri Lanka. In a realm ridiculous, in the absence of a PCB confirmation, and Team Pakistan being in a position to actually “hop across”, a no-show by India could be part of PCB’s game plan if India does not fly to Colombo! Just kidding, right? But then this is realm ridiculous and anything can happen where Pakistan is concerned!
On a more serious note, in such extraordinary circumstances, it will be prudent to officially waive the rule of physical presence of the playing team at the venue to save needless travel stress and in a situation which has turned so utterly farcical.
All said, one thing is emerging clearly: The politics of the subcontinent, inroading so recklessly into such a high-stakes sport that Cricket has become, does not deserve summit tournaments on its territory. Perhaps, neutral venues and away tourneys are more viable and sensible till the subcontinental Governments are chastened or reined in from holding a Cup to ransom.