Uncertainty Continues Over India-Pak Match With No Confirmation From PCB

- By Meenakhi Rao

New Delhi: It was a day of high speculation and no certainty. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, just four days away from kicking off on February 7, ran from pillar to pillar to survive the body blow dealt by Pakistan’s Government in its bid to target its political adversary, India, thereby putting the sport itself on life support.

In the absence of an official communication to the ICC by the PCB, more than 24 hours after their Government announced on ‘X’ that Pakistan would forfeit the big-ticket India clash on February 15, and back channels trying to save this mega commercial catastrophe to the World Cup, neither the BCCI nor the Indian Government has made any comment on this politically charged issue.

When cornered by TV journalists, BCCI member Rajiv Shukla said there will be no comment from the Board till it hears from ICC on the issue. After the initial statement by ICC warning the PCB of consequences and exhorting it to maintain sporting spirit, speculation is flying fast, but nothing is really moving. The PCB is maintaining a silent, deliberate inertia in officially confirming their Government’s devastating announcement.

The ICC, meanwhile, rumoured to be holding an emergency Board meeting to discuss their next step against Pakistan’s selective boycott, has issued no official statement today, though talk of back channels working fervently to sort out the body blow to Cup financials reached fever pitch.

The Pakistan team, meanwhile, reached Colombo for their February 7 match against the Netherlands with no clarity on the situation around their penalties for incurring a $300 million loss on the ICC without reason or premise.

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha had, on Monday, said that the players will abide by whatever directives are issued by the Government and PCB regarding the boycott of the T20 World Cup clash against India on February 15.