UEFA Nations League: Spain Beat Croatia As Yamal Scores Brace; England Defeat Czech Republic
Lamine Yamal led Spain to a victory over Croatia while Harry Kane played a key role in England’s win over the Czech Republic.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST
Hyderabad: Spain and England recorded impressive wins in the UEFA Nations League on September 30. Spain defeated Croatia 4-1 in a match that featured a brace from Lamine Yamal, while England won 2-0 against the Czech Republic, who were reduced to 10 men.
Yamal guides Spain to a dominant victory
Spain took the lead in the second minute of the match played on home soil, through Yamal. The goal came after a pass from Fermin Lopez. But soon after, Dion Beljo equalised for Croatia with a header from Ivan Perisic's cross. It was Beljo's first international goal.
🏁 ¡¡𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗗𝗘𝗟 𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗗𝗢 𝗘𝗡 𝗦𝗘𝗩𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗔!!— Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) September 29, 2026
España consigue tres puntos de oro en el Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.
👩🏼💻 La crónica: https://t.co/sa0UAr7C1a
🇪🇸 🆚 🇭🇷 | 4-1 | 90+4’#VamosEspaña | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/wg5PnrW1jo
Spain hit back two minutes after conceding the equaliser. Marc Pubill scored Spain's second goal from Yamal's pass. Yamal then scored his second goal of the match and Spain's third goal from Pedri's through ball. Nico Williams scored in the 89th minute to seal a 4-1 victory for Spain.
England defeat Czech team
In another match, goals from Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane gave England a 2-0 win over the Czech Republic, their first since the FIFA World Cup, and helped them move into second place in Nations League A Group 3.
Job done in Czechia 🫡— England (@England) September 29, 2026
Three #NationsLeague points for our #ThreeLions 🤝 pic.twitter.com/yG5Vb5jocG
England dominated the game in the first half, with Czech Pavel Sulek sent off for a foul on Elliot Anderson. Early in the second half, Anthony Gordon headed in a superb cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Captain Harry Kane then sealed the victory for England, one of the most important victories under Thomas Tuchel.
Other results
Scotland lost 3-0 to Switzerland in their first home match under new coach Sebastian Pocognoli. Ricardo Rodriguez, Nico Elvedi and Zeki Amdouni scored for the Swiss team.
Tuesday's #NationsLeague results 👇 pic.twitter.com/EQ0HZbLaNi— UEFA EURO (@UEFAEURO) September 29, 2026
Slovenia finished second in the group after defeating North Macedonia 2-0. Slovakia also won by defeating Kazakhstan 2-1. In League C, Albania and Iceland (both teams won 3-0 against San Marino and Luxembourg, respectively) won.
Azerbaijan and Liechtenstein will play in the Nations League fixture on September 1.