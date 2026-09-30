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UEFA Nations League: Spain Beat Croatia As Yamal Scores Brace; England Defeat Czech Republic

Lamine Yamal led Spain to a victory over Croatia while Harry Kane played a key role in England’s win over the Czech Republic.

uefa nations league match results
Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane (AP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 30, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Spain and England recorded impressive wins in the UEFA Nations League on September 30. Spain defeated Croatia 4-1 in a match that featured a brace from Lamine Yamal, while England won 2-0 against the Czech Republic, who were reduced to 10 men.

Yamal guides Spain to a dominant victory

Spain took the lead in the second minute of the match played on home soil, through Yamal. The goal came after a pass from Fermin Lopez. But soon after, Dion Beljo equalised for Croatia with a header from Ivan Perisic's cross. It was Beljo's first international goal.

Spain hit back two minutes after conceding the equaliser. Marc Pubill scored Spain's second goal from Yamal's pass. Yamal then scored his second goal of the match and Spain's third goal from Pedri's through ball. Nico Williams scored in the 89th minute to seal a 4-1 victory for Spain.

England defeat Czech team

In another match, goals from Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane gave England a 2-0 win over the Czech Republic, their first since the FIFA World Cup, and helped them move into second place in Nations League A Group 3.

England dominated the game in the first half, with Czech Pavel Sulek sent off for a foul on Elliot Anderson. Early in the second half, Anthony Gordon headed in a superb cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Captain Harry Kane then sealed the victory for England, one of the most important victories under Thomas Tuchel.

Other results

Scotland lost 3-0 to Switzerland in their first home match under new coach Sebastian Pocognoli. Ricardo Rodriguez, Nico Elvedi and Zeki Amdouni scored for the Swiss team.

Slovenia finished second in the group after defeating North Macedonia 2-0. Slovakia also won by defeating Kazakhstan 2-1. In League C, Albania and Iceland (both teams won 3-0 against San Marino and Luxembourg, respectively) won.

Azerbaijan and Liechtenstein will play in the Nations League fixture on September 1.

TAGGED:

SPAIN VS CROATIA HIGHLIGHTS
SPAIN VS CROATIA NATIONS LEAGUE
ENGLAND VS CZECH REPUBLIC TODAY
ENGLAND VS CZECHIA NATIONS LEAGUE
UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE

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