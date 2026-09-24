Portugal vs Wales Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action In UEFA Nations League Match
Portugal will host Wales at Estádio José Alvalade on Thursday in the UEFA Nations League.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Portugal will usher into a new era as they will host Wales at Estádio José Alvalade in the UEFA Nations League fixture with Jorge Jesus working in the capacity of a head coach. The 72-year-old has replaced Roberto Martínez in the role and has a squad which is mostly unchanged from the one that were eliminated in Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in the international fixture and will look forward to adding to the tally of 146 goals. The match will also give an idea to the football fans of how Jesus is aiming to shape the team.
Wales will enter the contest with some top-flight experience. The fixture also reignites the rivalry between the two nations.
The action begins tomorrow 🔜— UEFA EURO (@UEFAEURO) September 23, 2026
Which League A game are you most excited about? 🤩#UNLFixtures | @bookingcom pic.twitter.com/RawZlpshSZ
Portugal squad changes
Samuel Soares has earned a call-up to the national side after becoming the first-choice selection at Benfica. Nélson Semedo has missed out the selection while Nuno Tavares returns to the squad.
João Palhinha has got the priority over Samuel Costa while Fábio Silva replaced Gonçalo Guedes in attacking line. Goalkeeping duties will be handled by Diogo Costa, Rui Silva and Samuel Soares. Rúben Dias, João Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Diogo Dalot, Gonçalo Inácio, Renato Veiga, Tomás Araújo and Nuno Tavares are the list of defenders.
Are you ready? 😍#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/GaC0S6fDDH— UEFA EURO (@UEFAEURO) September 24, 2026
Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Rúben Neves, Vitinha, João Palhinha and João Neves will form the midfield.
Squads
Wales
Goalkeepers: Danny Ward (Wrexham A.F.C.)Tom King (Everton F.C.)David Cornell (Ipswich Town / replacement)
Defenders: Ben Davies, Connor Roberts, Neco Williams, Chris Mepham, Ben Cabango, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Jay Dasilva, and Jayden Lienou.
Midfielders: Ethan Ampadu, Jordan James, Josh Sheehan, Joel Colwill, Lewis Koumas, Sorba Thomas, Cian Ashford, and replacement Charlie Savage.
Forward: Brennan Johnson, Daniel James, David Brooks, Kieffer Moore, Mark Harris, Liam Cullen, Wes Burns, Cameron Congreve, and replacement Joe Taylor.
Portugal
Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Rui Silva and Samuel Soares.
Defenders: Rúben Dias, João Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Nuno Mendes, Nuno Tavares, Gonçalo Inácio, Tomás Araújo and Renato Veiga.
Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, João Neves, João Palhinha, Rúben Neves.
Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leão, João Félix, Pedro Neto, Gonçalo Ramos, Francisco Conceição, Francisco Trincão, Fábio Silva.
Portugal vs Wales live streaming details
When and where the Portugal vs Wales match will take place?
The fixture between Portugal and Wales will be hosted at the Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal.
What time will the Portugal vs Wales match start?
The Portugal vs Wales international fixture will start at 12:30 AM IST on Friday, September 25.
Where to watch Portugal vs Wales on Television?
The Portugal vs Wales fixture will be shown on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live stream of Portugal vs Wales UEFA Nations League fixture?
Portugal vs Wales UEFA Nations League matches will be shown on SonyLiv in India.