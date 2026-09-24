ETV Bharat / sports

Portugal vs Wales Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action In UEFA Nations League Match

Portugal will host Wales at Estádio José Alvalade on Thursday in the UEFA Nations League.

portugal vs wales
Cristiano Ronaldo (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 24, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Portugal will usher into a new era as they will host Wales at Estádio José Alvalade in the UEFA Nations League fixture with Jorge Jesus working in the capacity of a head coach. The 72-year-old has replaced Roberto Martínez in the role and has a squad which is mostly unchanged from the one that were eliminated in Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in the international fixture and will look forward to adding to the tally of 146 goals. The match will also give an idea to the football fans of how Jesus is aiming to shape the team.

Wales will enter the contest with some top-flight experience. The fixture also reignites the rivalry between the two nations.

Portugal squad changes

Samuel Soares has earned a call-up to the national side after becoming the first-choice selection at Benfica. Nélson Semedo has missed out the selection while Nuno Tavares returns to the squad.

João Palhinha has got the priority over Samuel Costa while Fábio Silva replaced Gonçalo Guedes in attacking line. Goalkeeping duties will be handled by Diogo Costa, Rui Silva and Samuel Soares. Rúben Dias, João Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Diogo Dalot, Gonçalo Inácio, Renato Veiga, Tomás Araújo and Nuno Tavares are the list of defenders.

Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Rúben Neves, Vitinha, João Palhinha and João Neves will form the midfield.

Squads

Wales

Goalkeepers: Danny Ward (Wrexham A.F.C.)Tom King (Everton F.C.)David Cornell (Ipswich Town / replacement)

Defenders: Ben Davies, Connor Roberts, Neco Williams, Chris Mepham, Ben Cabango, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Jay Dasilva, and Jayden Lienou.

Midfielders: Ethan Ampadu, Jordan James, Josh Sheehan, Joel Colwill, Lewis Koumas, Sorba Thomas, Cian Ashford, and replacement Charlie Savage.

Forward: Brennan Johnson, Daniel James, David Brooks, Kieffer Moore, Mark Harris, Liam Cullen, Wes Burns, Cameron Congreve, and replacement Joe Taylor.

Portugal

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Rui Silva and Samuel Soares.

Defenders: Rúben Dias, João Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Nuno Mendes, Nuno Tavares, Gonçalo Inácio, Tomás Araújo and Renato Veiga.

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, João Neves, João Palhinha, Rúben Neves.

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leão, João Félix, Pedro Neto, Gonçalo Ramos, Francisco Conceição, Francisco Trincão, Fábio Silva.

Portugal vs Wales live streaming details

When and where the Portugal vs Wales match will take place?

The fixture between Portugal and Wales will be hosted at the Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal.

What time will the Portugal vs Wales match start?

The Portugal vs Wales international fixture will start at 12:30 AM IST on Friday, September 25.

Where to watch Portugal vs Wales on Television?

The Portugal vs Wales fixture will be shown on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live stream of Portugal vs Wales UEFA Nations League fixture?

Portugal vs Wales UEFA Nations League matches will be shown on SonyLiv in India.

TAGGED:

UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE
PORTUGAL VS WALES LIVE STREAMING
POR VS WAL
FOOTBALL LIVE STREAMING
PORTUGAL VS WALES

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.