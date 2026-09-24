ETV Bharat / sports

Portugal vs Wales Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action In UEFA Nations League Match

Hyderabad: Portugal will usher into a new era as they will host Wales at Estádio José Alvalade in the UEFA Nations League fixture with Jorge Jesus working in the capacity of a head coach. The 72-year-old has replaced Roberto Martínez in the role and has a squad which is mostly unchanged from the one that were eliminated in Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in the international fixture and will look forward to adding to the tally of 146 goals. The match will also give an idea to the football fans of how Jesus is aiming to shape the team.

Wales will enter the contest with some top-flight experience. The fixture also reignites the rivalry between the two nations.

Portugal squad changes

Samuel Soares has earned a call-up to the national side after becoming the first-choice selection at Benfica. Nélson Semedo has missed out the selection while Nuno Tavares returns to the squad.

João Palhinha has got the priority over Samuel Costa while Fábio Silva replaced Gonçalo Guedes in attacking line. Goalkeeping duties will be handled by Diogo Costa, Rui Silva and Samuel Soares. Rúben Dias, João Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Diogo Dalot, Gonçalo Inácio, Renato Veiga, Tomás Araújo and Nuno Tavares are the list of defenders.

Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Rúben Neves, Vitinha, João Palhinha and João Neves will form the midfield.

Squads

Wales

Goalkeepers: Danny Ward (Wrexham A.F.C.)Tom King (Everton F.C.)David Cornell (Ipswich Town / replacement)

Defenders: Ben Davies, Connor Roberts, Neco Williams, Chris Mepham, Ben Cabango, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Jay Dasilva, and Jayden Lienou.

Midfielders: Ethan Ampadu, Jordan James, Josh Sheehan, Joel Colwill, Lewis Koumas, Sorba Thomas, Cian Ashford, and replacement Charlie Savage.