ETV Bharat / sports

UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo-Less Portugal Crush Denmark; Germany Secure Maiden Win Under Jurgen Klopp

Hyderabad: Portugal and Germany recorded impressive victories in the UEFA Nations League. Portugal, who won their third match in the group, remained at the top of the table with a clear six-point lead. Meanwhile, former world champions Germany also secured their first victory under renowned coach Jurgen Klopp.

In a match where excitement lasted until the 90th minute of the game, Joao Cancelo, Gonzalo Ramos, Vitinha, and Joao Felix scored for Portugal. Three goals were scored in just 12 minutes in the first half of the game. Portugal took the lead through Cancelo with a great assist from Bruno Fernandes.

The player's departure from the camp following a row with coach Jorge Jesus was a big news story just before the match. But Portugal showed no signs of letting up on the field. Portugal defeated Denmark 4-2 in a six-goal thriller at the Parken Stadium.

However, Denmark equalized through Mikkel Damsgaard. Ramos gave Portugal the lead again shortly after, but Rasmus Hoylund equalized for Denmark again in the second half (2-2). Then, Vitinha scored the third goal for Portugal with minutes left in the game, and Joao scored the fourth goal to secure the victory.

Germany beat Serbia in their first match under Jurgen Klopp

The former World Champions beat Serbia 2-0 in Munich, with a brilliant performance from German star Florian Wirtz proving crucial. Germany scored the first goal through Tom Bischof after the player's shot hit the post. Florian Wirtz scored Germany's second goal with a beautiful finish in the second half, giving coach Klopp his first victory in the coaching role for Germany.

Netherlands escape defeat

The Netherlands fought back strongly against Greece after falling two goals behind to draw 2-2. Greece had secured the victory in the first half with goals from Fotis Ioannidis and Giorgos Masouras. However, in the second half, captain Virgil van Dijk's header brought the Dutch back into the game, and substitute Tijjani Reijnders came on as a savior in the 89th minute to score the equalizer.