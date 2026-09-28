UEFA Nations League: Greece Stun Germany; Portugal Beat Norway 2-1
Greece pulled off an upset against Germany in the UEFA Nations League.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 12:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Greece pulled off a huge upset on the second matchday of the UEFA Nations League. Greece defeated former semi-finalists Germany by 1-0 while in another thrilling encounter, Gonzalo Ramos's brilliant strike helped Portugal beat Norway 2-1 in Oslo.
Greece stun Germany
Greece's rise in League A continues as they defeated Jurgen Klopp's Germany in the match held in Augsburg. This is the first time in history that Greece has defeated Germany. In the 75th minute of the match, substitute Dimitrios Kourbelis' shot deflected off the German defense and went into the net. In the first half of the match, Germany had the best chance when a great curving shot by Karim Adeyemi was blocked by Greece goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis.
Greece earn a famous win in Augsburg 🇬🇷👏#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/f4OgRKbsyc— UEFA EURO (@UEFAEURO) September 27, 2026
Portugal defeat Norway
Portugal continued their unbeaten run with their second consecutive win. Portugal took the lead in the 17th minute through Joao Felix. However, early in the second half, Martin Ødegaard's free kick was saved by Portugal goalkeeper Diego Costa, but Erling Haaland equalised for Norway with a rebound.
Segunda vitória na Liga das Nações? 𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗖𝗞! ✅🫡#NationsLeague | #NORPOR pic.twitter.com/5Zy4vysIWR— Portugal (@selecaoportugal) September 27, 2026
But Norway's joy was short-lived. Gonçalo Ramos scored Portugal's winning goal from outside the box after a pass from Norway goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland. Portugal were also unlucky when a shot from Rafael Liao hit the crossbar.
Denmark and Netherlands score victories
Denmark and the Netherlands also won in their respective matches. Denmark defeated Wales by two goals to none. Mikkel Damsgaard's brilliant performance helped Denmark. Ben Davies' own goal and Gustav Isaksen's goal gave Denmark the victory.
The Netherlands defeated Serbia 2-1 in Belgrade. Mexx Meerdink, who made his first start for the Netherlands, scored twice. Luka Jovic pulled one back for Serbia, but Meerdink's clinical finishing ensured the Netherlands won.
Here are tonight’s UEFA Nations League results. ⬇️#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/Un0j3SMmJ4— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) September 27, 2026
Results of UEFA Nations League matchday 2
Denmark 2–0 Wales (Parken Stadium, Copenhagen)
Norway 1–2 Portugal (Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo)
Serbia 1–2 Netherlands (Rajko Mitić Stadium, Belgrade)
Germany 0–1 Greece (WWK Arena, Augsburg)
Austria 3–1 Kosovo (Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna)
Israel 0–3 Republic of Ireland (Nagyerdei Stadion, Debrecen)
Lithuania 1–1 Azerbaijan (Darius and Girėnas Stadium, Kaunas)
Gibraltar 0–0 Andorra (Europa Sports Stadium, Gibraltar)