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UEFA Nations League: Greece Stun Germany; Portugal Beat Norway 2-1

Greece pulled off an upset against Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

uefa nations league greece defeat germany
Portugal defeat Norway (AP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 28, 2026 at 12:03 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Greece pulled off a huge upset on the second matchday of the UEFA Nations League. Greece defeated former semi-finalists Germany by 1-0 while in another thrilling encounter, Gonzalo Ramos's brilliant strike helped Portugal beat Norway 2-1 in Oslo.

Greece stun Germany

Greece's rise in League A continues as they defeated Jurgen Klopp's Germany in the match held in Augsburg. This is the first time in history that Greece has defeated Germany. In the 75th minute of the match, substitute Dimitrios Kourbelis' shot deflected off the German defense and went into the net. In the first half of the match, Germany had the best chance when a great curving shot by Karim Adeyemi was blocked by Greece goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis.

Portugal defeat Norway

Portugal continued their unbeaten run with their second consecutive win. Portugal took the lead in the 17th minute through Joao Felix. However, early in the second half, Martin Ødegaard's free kick was saved by Portugal goalkeeper Diego Costa, but Erling Haaland equalised for Norway with a rebound.

But Norway's joy was short-lived. Gonçalo Ramos scored Portugal's winning goal from outside the box after a pass from Norway goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland. Portugal were also unlucky when a shot from Rafael Liao hit the crossbar.

Denmark and Netherlands score victories

Denmark and the Netherlands also won in their respective matches. Denmark defeated Wales by two goals to none. Mikkel Damsgaard's brilliant performance helped Denmark. Ben Davies' own goal and Gustav Isaksen's goal gave Denmark the victory.

The Netherlands defeated Serbia 2-1 in Belgrade. Mexx Meerdink, who made his first start for the Netherlands, scored twice. Luka Jovic pulled one back for Serbia, but Meerdink's clinical finishing ensured the Netherlands won.

Results of UEFA Nations League matchday 2

Denmark 2–0 Wales (Parken Stadium, Copenhagen)

Norway 1–2 Portugal (Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo)

Serbia 1–2 Netherlands (Rajko Mitić Stadium, Belgrade)

Germany 0–1 Greece (WWK Arena, Augsburg)

Austria 3–1 Kosovo (Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna)

Israel 0–3 Republic of Ireland (Nagyerdei Stadion, Debrecen)

Lithuania 1–1 Azerbaijan (Darius and Girėnas Stadium, Kaunas)

Gibraltar 0–0 Andorra (Europa Sports Stadium, Gibraltar)

TAGGED:

GREECE BEAT GERMANY
PORTUGAL VS NORWAY
UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE MATCHES
UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE

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