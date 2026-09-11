ETV Bharat / sports

Man United, Bayern Munich Register Dominant Victories; Como Makes Stunning Champions League Debut

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal with Youri Tielemans ( AP )

Hyderabad: Manchester United marked their return to the Champions League with an emphatic 4-0 win over Sabah FC at Old Trafford. Como, made a memorable debut in the Champions Legaue beating Bundesliga club RB Leipzig by 4-1. Bayern Munich also lived up to their reputation with a crushing 5-0 win over Bodo/Glimt.

United returned to the European stage after more than 1000 days and tey will aim to shrug off he disappointment from the last season.

Manchester united back in rhythm

Sabah started with a positive approach in the initial minutes. However, Manchester Unied found their stride eventually and Matheus Cunha converted Patrick Dorgu's cross in the 27th minute. runo Fernandes and Benjamin Sesko added to the lead in the first half for Man United.

Lisandro Martinez added the fourth in the second half. WIth goal difference set to be a crucial factor in the league phase, Man United couldn’t have asked for a better start.