Man United, Bayern Munich Register Dominant Victories; Como Makes Stunning Champions League Debut
Manchester United beat Sabah FC 4-0 while Como made stunning Champions League debut beating RB Leipzig by 4-1.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 10:58 AM IST
Hyderabad: Manchester United marked their return to the Champions League with an emphatic 4-0 win over Sabah FC at Old Trafford. Como, made a memorable debut in the Champions Legaue beating Bundesliga club RB Leipzig by 4-1. Bayern Munich also lived up to their reputation with a crushing 5-0 win over Bodo/Glimt.
United returned to the European stage after more than 1000 days and tey will aim to shrug off he disappointment from the last season.
Manchester united back in rhythm
Sabah started with a positive approach in the initial minutes. However, Manchester Unied found their stride eventually and Matheus Cunha converted Patrick Dorgu's cross in the 27th minute. runo Fernandes and Benjamin Sesko added to the lead in the first half for Man United.
Bayern München score five in the second half 😳#UCL pic.twitter.com/YjOIQ7GbYj— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 10, 2026
Lisandro Martinez added the fourth in the second half. WIth goal difference set to be a crucial factor in the league phase, Man United couldn’t have asked for a better start.
Como’s memorable Champions League debut
Ever since heir promotion to Serie A in 2024/25 season, Como have been impressive in the Italian League and have stablished as one of the clubs to watch out for. The team finished fourth in their debut season in the top tier of the Italian football.
Como cooked 🍝#UCL pic.twitter.com/lwuoutaoji— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 10, 2026
Now, they marked their Champions League debut with a remarkable 4-1 win over German club RB Leipzig. Martin Baturina, Anastasios Douvikas, Assane Diao and Maximo Perrone scored goals for Como. Playmaker Nico Paz was central in the moves orchestrated by the Italian club. Baturina was named as the Player of the Match.
Bayern demolish Bodo/Glimt
Bayern Munich absolutely thrashed Bodo/Glimt after an intense first half. Musiala broke the deadlock in the second half scoring a goal while Harry Kane doubled the lead converting a free kick into a goal with a header. Alphonso Davies scored the third goal from a long range and Michael Olise scored two more to give a 5-0 lead to Bayern and the team maintained to win the fixture.
Four goals and three points for Manchester United 🔴#UCL pic.twitter.com/OkoSeTdGjx— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 10, 2026
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