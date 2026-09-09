ETV Bharat / sports

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid, Man City Off To Winning Start On Opening Matchday

Hyderabad: Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland helped Real Madrid and Manchester City kick off their campaign in the UEFA Champions League with a win on Wednesday. Real Madrid beat Inter Milan by 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu, with Mbappé scoring one goal. Manchester City beat Porto 2-0, with striker Erling Haaland scoring both goals.

Madrid and City are expected to be top contenders for the title and might pose a tough challenge for Paris Saint-Germain in defending their title. For both sides, the performance of their star strikers will be crucial. Mbappe's strike in Madrid’s match took his tally of tournament goals to 71, while Haaland’s tally has now reached 59 from 59 appearances.

Madrid beat Inter 2-1

Inter were aggressive initially in the match and were looking dangerous in the early exchanges. However, a defensive error from the team handed the opposition a significant advantage. Curtis Jones’s misplaced pass left Yann Bisseck under pressure in the 14th minute. Brahim Diaz capitalised on the opportunity and passed the ball to Mbappe, who put it into the back of the net.

Nine minutes later, Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez took too long to release the ball, and it allowed Valverde to close him down. The Uruguayan midfielder took the ball into possession and sent it into the net.