UEFA Champions League Semi-Final: PSG Secure Narrow Lead Over Bayern Munich In Thrilling First Leg
In a contest that served quality football for the spectators, PSG emerged triumphant by 5-4 in the end.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST
Hyderabad: In a contest that was beyond the usual action in the knockouts, Paris Saint-Germain emerged triumphant by 5-4 in a nine-goal masterpiece. In an era where some of the team tend to play it safe, both teams orchestrated beautiful offensive choreography in a high-stakes clash. The outcome of the instant classic has now given an advantage to PSG in the race to book a spot in the title decider. Notably, it was the highest-scoring semifinal in the history of the competition.
PSG take 5-2 lead
Harry Kane opened the account for Bayern by converting a penalty in the 17th minute, as the foul was given after William Pacho’s sliding challenge on Louis Diaz. PSG soon hit back in the 24th minute as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia beat Jopsip Stanisic to finish his shot into the far corner.
One game, four amazing contenders for Goal of the Day 😍— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 28, 2026
Kvara, Olise, Luis Díaz or Dembélé... which was your favourite? ⚽@Heineken | #UCLGOTD pic.twitter.com/ycEkqqWtqp
PSG gained a lead nine minutes later as João Neves scored a goal. But Michael Olise restored the parity for Bayern, scoring from the edge of the area. Just before the whistle for halftime, PSG gained the lead as Ousmane Dembélé converted a penalty earned due to Alphonso Davies' handball.
Kvaratskhelia and Dembélé then extended the lead for the team, scoring goals in the 56th and 58th minutes to extend the lead for PSG. The French club was on their way to script an easy win, but Bayern had other plans in mind.
Bayern bounce back to reduce deficit
Dayot Upamecano scored for Bayern in the 65th minute by heading Joshua Kimmick’s free kick. Luis Diaz reduced the deficit for Bayern three minutes later as he executed a brilliant finish after receiving a long pass from Harry Kane.
One of the greatest matches you'll ever see 💙#UCL pic.twitter.com/5665ru9QL4— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 28, 2026
Bayern were fighting with a lot of intensity to equalise the scoreline, and Kimmich came near it but his header was cleared near the line by Pacho in the stoppage. PSG will now head into the second leg with a one-goal advantage.
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid
The first leg of the second semifinal will be played between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. Both teams rely on defensive set-ups, and so a similar kind of goal fest is unlikely to be replicated.