ETV Bharat / sports

UEFA Champions League Semi-Final: PSG Secure Narrow Lead Over Bayern Munich In Thrilling First Leg

In a contest that served quality football for the spectators, PSG emerged triumphant by 5-4 in the end.

uefa champions league psg vs bayern munich
Bayern's Luis Diaz, center right, and PSG's Vitinha embrace at the end of a Champions League semifinal (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 29, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: In a contest that was beyond the usual action in the knockouts, Paris Saint-Germain emerged triumphant by 5-4 in a nine-goal masterpiece. In an era where some of the team tend to play it safe, both teams orchestrated beautiful offensive choreography in a high-stakes clash. The outcome of the instant classic has now given an advantage to PSG in the race to book a spot in the title decider. Notably, it was the highest-scoring semifinal in the history of the competition.

PSG take 5-2 lead

Harry Kane opened the account for Bayern by converting a penalty in the 17th minute, as the foul was given after William Pacho’s sliding challenge on Louis Diaz. PSG soon hit back in the 24th minute as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia beat Jopsip Stanisic to finish his shot into the far corner.

PSG gained a lead nine minutes later as João Neves scored a goal. But Michael Olise restored the parity for Bayern, scoring from the edge of the area. Just before the whistle for halftime, PSG gained the lead as Ousmane Dembélé converted a penalty earned due to Alphonso Davies' handball.

Kvaratskhelia and Dembélé then extended the lead for the team, scoring goals in the 56th and 58th minutes to extend the lead for PSG. The French club was on their way to script an easy win, but Bayern had other plans in mind.

Bayern bounce back to reduce deficit

Dayot Upamecano scored for Bayern in the 65th minute by heading Joshua Kimmick’s free kick. Luis Diaz reduced the deficit for Bayern three minutes later as he executed a brilliant finish after receiving a long pass from Harry Kane.

Bayern were fighting with a lot of intensity to equalise the scoreline, and Kimmich came near it but his header was cleared near the line by Pacho in the stoppage. PSG will now head into the second leg with a one-goal advantage.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid

The first leg of the second semifinal will be played between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. Both teams rely on defensive set-ups, and so a similar kind of goal fest is unlikely to be replicated.

TAGGED:

PSG VS BAYERN MUNICH
PSG 5 4 BAYERN MUNICH
UEFA CHAMPION LEAGUE SEMIFINAL
PSG VS BAYERN MUNICH HIGHLIGHTS
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.