ETV Bharat / sports

UEFA Champions League Semi-Final: PSG Secure Narrow Lead Over Bayern Munich In Thrilling First Leg

Hyderabad: In a contest that was beyond the usual action in the knockouts, Paris Saint-Germain emerged triumphant by 5-4 in a nine-goal masterpiece. In an era where some of the team tend to play it safe, both teams orchestrated beautiful offensive choreography in a high-stakes clash. The outcome of the instant classic has now given an advantage to PSG in the race to book a spot in the title decider. Notably, it was the highest-scoring semifinal in the history of the competition.

PSG take 5-2 lead

Harry Kane opened the account for Bayern by converting a penalty in the 17th minute, as the foul was given after William Pacho’s sliding challenge on Louis Diaz. PSG soon hit back in the 24th minute as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia beat Jopsip Stanisic to finish his shot into the far corner.

PSG gained a lead nine minutes later as João Neves scored a goal. But Michael Olise restored the parity for Bayern, scoring from the edge of the area. Just before the whistle for halftime, PSG gained the lead as Ousmane Dembélé converted a penalty earned due to Alphonso Davies' handball.