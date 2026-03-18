ETV Bharat / sports

UEFA Champions League: Sporting Script Epic Comeback; PSG, Arsenal and Real Madrid Advance Into Quarterfinals

Maxi Araujo and Rafael Nel then scored goals in the extra time to help the team win. The result means that Sporting reached the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite competition for the first time since 1983.

After losing the first leg 0-3, Sporting were on the verge of elimination by Bodo/Glimt, who have surprised many with their impressive performances in the tournament. The team scored three goals in the regulation time as Goncalo Inacio, Pedro Goncalves and Luis Suarez wrote their names on the scoresheet.

Hyderabad: Defending Champions Paris Saint-Germain, 15-time winners Real Madrid and Arsenal entered the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. However, Sporting CP stole the show as they scripted an epic comeback after losing the first leg against Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt.

PSG continued their dominance over Chelsea, outplaying them by 3-0 at Stamford Bridge to secure a 8-2 win on aggregate. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola and substitute Senny Mayulu scored goals for the winning side.

“We clearly dominated, we are very happy to be in the quarter-finals, and I think it is well deserved,” said PSG coach Luis Enrique.

Real dominate City, Arsenal also into the quarters

Chelsea were not the only English side to get knocked out as Manchester City suffered a 5-1 aggregate loss after losing 1-2 in the second leg. A handball from Bernardo Silva resulted in a penalty for Real Madrid. Vinicius Junior converted from the spot in the 22nd minute. Erling Haaland equalled the scores for a brief time, and the scores were levelled 1-1 in the 41st minute. Vinicius struck in the 93rd minute to help the team win the clash.

Arsenal also kept their trophy ambitions alive with a 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen and progressed into the quarterfinal with 3-1 on aggregate. Eberechi Eze and Declan Rice scored one goal each for the winning team.

“We had four or five situations where we should have scored a third, but overall we fully deserved to win,” said coach Mikel Arteta.