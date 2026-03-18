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UEFA Champions League: Sporting Script Epic Comeback; PSG, Arsenal and Real Madrid Advance Into Quarterfinals

Sporting CP won the second leg of the Round of 16 fixture against Bodo/Glimt by 5-0 to enter the quarterfinals.

UEFA Champions League 2026
Sporting's Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal (AP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : March 18, 2026 at 10:49 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Defending Champions Paris Saint-Germain, 15-time winners Real Madrid and Arsenal entered the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. However, Sporting CP stole the show as they scripted an epic comeback after losing the first leg against Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt.

Sporting bounce back from 0-3

After losing the first leg 0-3, Sporting were on the verge of elimination by Bodo/Glimt, who have surprised many with their impressive performances in the tournament. The team scored three goals in the regulation time as Goncalo Inacio, Pedro Goncalves and Luis Suarez wrote their names on the scoresheet.

Maxi Araujo and Rafael Nel then scored goals in the extra time to help the team win. The result means that Sporting reached the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite competition for the first time since 1983.

PSG thrash Chelsea 3-0

PSG continued their dominance over Chelsea, outplaying them by 3-0 at Stamford Bridge to secure a 8-2 win on aggregate. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola and substitute Senny Mayulu scored goals for the winning side.

“We clearly dominated, we are very happy to be in the quarter-finals, and I think it is well deserved,” said PSG coach Luis Enrique.

Real dominate City, Arsenal also into the quarters

Chelsea were not the only English side to get knocked out as Manchester City suffered a 5-1 aggregate loss after losing 1-2 in the second leg. A handball from Bernardo Silva resulted in a penalty for Real Madrid. Vinicius Junior converted from the spot in the 22nd minute. Erling Haaland equalled the scores for a brief time, and the scores were levelled 1-1 in the 41st minute. Vinicius struck in the 93rd minute to help the team win the clash.

Arsenal also kept their trophy ambitions alive with a 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen and progressed into the quarterfinal with 3-1 on aggregate. Eberechi Eze and Declan Rice scored one goal each for the winning team.

“We had four or five situations where we should have scored a third, but overall we fully deserved to win,” said coach Mikel Arteta.

TAGGED:

SPORTING VS BODø GLIMT HIGHLIGHTS
MAN CITY REAL MADRID CL
ARSENAL 2 0 BAYER LEVERKUSEN
CHELSEA PSG HIGHLIGHTS
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2026

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