ETV Bharat / sports

UEFA Champions League: PSG Beats Liverpool, Atletico Madrid Hold Off Barca To Reach Semifinal

Madrid won a hat trick of titles between 2016 and 2018, but no other team has managed consecutive title runs since the European Cup was rebranded in 1992.

A 2-0 win at Anfield secured a 4-0 aggregate victory for PSG, and Ousmane Dembele was the hero in their triumph. With the win, they took a step closer to becoming the second club to retain the silverware in the modern era after Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Hyderabad: Two teams -Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Atletico Madrid - reached the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League 2025/26. While PSG outplayed Liverpool in the second leg, Atletico made it into the semifinal despite a defeat on the basis of aggregate.

The first goal for PSG came in the 72nd minute when a left-footed shot from the French winger went into the goalpost. The second one came in the stoppage time as he produced a clinical finish from close range.

“It’s difficult to defend the Champions League, we know that. We are here again, and we need to make the most of these opportunities,” said coach Luis Enrique.

Atletico Madrid Survive Barca Scare

Barcelona were trailing 2-0 from the first leg, but they were determined to script a comeback and beat the opposition on aggregate. Just four minutes into the match, Lamine Yamal halved the deficit by slinging the ball under Atleti goalkeeper Juan Musso. Ferran Torres doubled the lead for them with a goal in the 24th minute, taking the lead to 2-0.

The aggregate score was now tied, and the with the same scoreline match would have headed into extra time. However, Atletico scored a goal from then bounced back in the 31st minute via a goal from Ademola Lookman.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona (Getty Images)

Barcelona suffered a blow later in the match as Eric Garcia was sent off for a foul on Alexander Sorloth. Barcelona won the match 2-1 but Atletico advanced into the semifinal on the basis of a 3-2 triumph.