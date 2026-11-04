ETV Bharat / sports

UCL 2026/2027: Manchester United End Their Nine-Match Winless Streak; PSG Script Tournament Record

Greater Manchester (England): Manchester United finally overcame their dismal form and scored a thrilling win in the Champions League over Roma by 3-2. Also, PSG scripted a tournament during their victory over a Spanish club, Villarreal.

Man United have been going through a period of poor form, facing defeats in recent matches. They were down by two goals in the match, but the team bounced back in the second half to eke out. PSG crushed Villarreal 6-0 while setting a tournament record.

Man United secures victory after 54 days

Matias Soule (11’) and Donyell Malen (17’) scored goals for Roma within the first 20 minutes and helped the Italian club take a 2-0 lead. It looked as if the Red Devils would lose another match, adding to their poor sting of results.

However, Bruno Fernandes led the fightback, scoring a goal in the 58th minute, converting a re-taken penalty. Matheus Cunha then scored an equaliser for the team in the 83rd minute as he struck a goal, capitalising on the defensive error from the opposition. The Brazilian forward added another goal to the scoresheet three minutes later, and Manchester United held on to a 3-1 lead to emerge triumphant.

Manchester United are currently at 17th position with six points from four matches, while Roma are in 19th position, earning four points from four matches.

PSG break Champions League record

Ligue 1 club PSG crushed Villarreal by 6-0 in their fixture and also set a UEFA Champions League record during their victory. They owned the record of the fastest team to score four goals in the Champions League, taking 4-0 lead within 16 minutes and 2 seconds). Previously, the record was held by Real Madrid against Dinamo Zagreb in 2011.