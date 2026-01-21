ETV Bharat / sports

UEFA Champions League: Football Club From Norwegian Town Of 55K Population Stun Giants Manchester City

Manchester City's Erling Haaland in action during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Manchester City ( AP )

Hyderabad: Manchester City suffered an embarrassing 3-1 defeat at the hands of Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt in one of the biggest upsets in the history of the tournament. A first-half brace from Kasper Hogh and a stunning second-half strike from Jens Petter Hauge at the Aspmyra Stadion helped the hosts punch above their weight.

Rayan Cherki scored one for Manchester City, but the captain, Rodri’s dismissal, left City in Shambles. Also, Bodo/Glimt celebrated their first-ever victory in the Champions League group stage.

Bodo Glimt’s small town scripts impressive run

The match was played in a fishing town situated 200km north of the Arctic Circle and in freezing temperatures of minus two degrees. The 2023 European champions were outplayed by a club coming from Bodo, whose entire population is around 55,000, which could fit into Etihad Stadium.

Bodo were up against the 2023 European champions, but Kjetil Knutsen's underdogs blurred the huge financial and talent gap between the two sides.

Bodo/Glimt were also impressive last season when they made it to the semi-finals of the Europa League semi-finals. Also, in the ongoing Champions League edition, they have already eked out impressive draws against Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham.

City surrenders to relentless pressing

Bodo/Glimt came out with relentless pressing against the mighty opponents in the form of Manchester City. Their players looked out of sync, with the passes being intercepted and the speedy attackers from the team forming impactful combinations.