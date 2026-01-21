UEFA Champions League: Football Club From Norwegian Town Of 55K Population Stun Giants Manchester City
In their first-ever season in the league stage of the Champions League, the Norwegian football club Bodo/Glimt shocked Manchester City.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Manchester City suffered an embarrassing 3-1 defeat at the hands of Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt in one of the biggest upsets in the history of the tournament. A first-half brace from Kasper Hogh and a stunning second-half strike from Jens Petter Hauge at the Aspmyra Stadion helped the hosts punch above their weight.
Rayan Cherki scored one for Manchester City, but the captain, Rodri’s dismissal, left City in Shambles. Also, Bodo/Glimt celebrated their first-ever victory in the Champions League group stage.
Bodo Glimt’s small town scripts impressive run
The match was played in a fishing town situated 200km north of the Arctic Circle and in freezing temperatures of minus two degrees. The 2023 European champions were outplayed by a club coming from Bodo, whose entire population is around 55,000, which could fit into Etihad Stadium.
" everything is going wrong." 😖— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 21, 2026
man city manager pep guardiola reacts to their shock 3-1 defeat to bodo="" glimt 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Z2K6f9jcNJ
Bodo were up against the 2023 European champions, but Kjetil Knutsen's underdogs blurred the huge financial and talent gap between the two sides.
Bodo/Glimt were also impressive last season when they made it to the semi-finals of the Europa League semi-finals. Also, in the ongoing Champions League edition, they have already eked out impressive draws against Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham.
City surrenders to relentless pressing
Bodo/Glimt came out with relentless pressing against the mighty opponents in the form of Manchester City. Their players looked out of sync, with the passes being intercepted and the speedy attackers from the team forming impactful combinations.
City’s defensive lapses were on display as two errors from Max Alleyne resulted in the first two goals for Bodo. First, he failed to deal with a high ball over the top, and then Alleyne was caught out by a high bounce, with the opposition player stealing the ball from him.
Erling Haaland’s dismal form continued in the match, and he has now scored only one goal from seven matches across competitions. Also, his solitary goal has come from a penalty.
Other Results
Sporting CP beat PSG by 2-1
Real Madrid beat Monaco 6-1
Arsenal beat Inter Milan 3-1
Tottenhamd beat Dortmund 2-0
Olympiacos vs Leversuken 2-0
Vallereal beat Ajax 2-1