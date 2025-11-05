ETV Bharat / sports

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool Beat Real Madrid 1-0 At Anfield; Bayern Munich Humbles PSG

Some of the big matches were played in the UEFA Champions League, including teams like Liverpool and Real Madrid.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 13 Results
Alexis McAllister scored the winning goal for Liverpool (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : November 5, 2025 at 11:14 AM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: Liverpool defeated Real Madrid in the Champions League at Anfield with a one-goal margin. Real Madrid suffered their first defeat of the season at the loss of the Reds. Alexis McAllister came up with a crucial header to provide a lead to Liverpool, and they retained it for the rest of the contest to win the game. The team broke a four-match losing streak in the Premier League recently with a 2-0 win against Aston Villa on November 2, Sunday.

On Tuesday, Liverpool were dominant throughout the match, showcasing why they are one of the elite top football clubs around the world currently. Liverpool’s defence restricted Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham from gaining any sort of ground in their half. Jude Bellingham completed his 50 Champions League appearances. Thanks to the defensive efforts of Liverpool, Real Madrid were unable to create any meaningful chances in the opposition half.

File Photo: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister struck for the team in the 61st minute with a precisely directed header from a well-placed free-kick by Dominik Szoboszla. Since Arne Slott took over the charge of Liverpool as their manager, the team has won 11 of their 14 Champions League matches. The win will now boost the confidence of the Liverpool players ahead of the key clash against Manchester City in the EPL.

In other league matches, Bayern Munich beat PSG by 2-1. Luis Diaz scored a brace for PSG with goals in the 4th and 32nd minutes. PSG pulled one back in the 74th minute through Joe Navas but it was not enough to pave their way back into the contest. Atletico Madrid returned to form with a 3-1 win over Union Saint-Gilloise as Julian Alvarez, Connor Gallagher and Marcos Llorente scored for the team. The match between Sporting CP and Juventus ended in a 1-1 draw. Arsenal won 3-0 against Slavia Praha.

