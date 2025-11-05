ETV Bharat / sports

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool Beat Real Madrid 1-0 At Anfield; Bayern Munich Humbles PSG

Hyderabad: Liverpool defeated Real Madrid in the Champions League at Anfield with a one-goal margin. Real Madrid suffered their first defeat of the season at the loss of the Reds. Alexis McAllister came up with a crucial header to provide a lead to Liverpool, and they retained it for the rest of the contest to win the game. The team broke a four-match losing streak in the Premier League recently with a 2-0 win against Aston Villa on November 2, Sunday.

On Tuesday, Liverpool were dominant throughout the match, showcasing why they are one of the elite top football clubs around the world currently. Liverpool’s defence restricted Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham from gaining any sort of ground in their half. Jude Bellingham completed his 50 Champions League appearances. Thanks to the defensive efforts of Liverpool, Real Madrid were unable to create any meaningful chances in the opposition half.