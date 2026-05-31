UEFA Champions League Final: Paris Saint-Germain Beat Arsenal To Win Their Second Title
PSG defended their UEFA Champions League title against Arsenal to lift the trophy for the second time.
Published : May 31, 2026 at 1:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beat Arsenal to successfully defend the UEFA Champions League title on Saturday. They beat the Gunners 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the Puskas Arena. While PSG defended their title, Arsenal won the match in the penalty shootout.
For Arsenal, it was the third major European final defeat in the club's history.
- Valencia in Brussels in 1980.
- Galatasaray in Copenhagen in 2000.
- And now PSG in Budapest in 2026.
PSG achieves rare feat
Champions League is a competition where Europe’s great teams reveal themselves. With their triumph, they became the second team after Real Madrid to win the UEFA Champions League for two seasons in a row. Real Madrid won the title between 2016 and 2018. After tearing apart Inter Milan a year ago in Munich, PSG won the title in the second consecutive season.
🏆 BACK 2 BACK 🏆 pic.twitter.com/C5TGfncfrg— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 30, 2026
Match results in a draw
Just six minutes into the final of the season, Marquinhos failed to deal with a loose ball, and the ricochet fell kindly for Kai Havertz. The German raced towards the goal and slotted one past Matvey Safonov to hand Arsenal an early lead.
🏆 PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN 🏆 pic.twitter.com/zl1eNwRJKy— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 30, 2026
PSG kept on putting pressure on the opposition to script a comeback, and their efforts finally paid off in the 61st minute. Mosquera committed a foul on Kvaratskhelia inside the box, and the referee awarded PSG a penalty. Dembele stepped up and converted the penalty, sending goalkeeper David Raya the wrong way.
The game went into extra time, and both teams failed to score a goal. Consequently, the match went into penalties.
This feeling... 🥹🤩 pic.twitter.com/ypKNpERE5f— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 31, 2026
Eberechi Eze first missed the penalty for Arsenal, and then Nuno Mendes missed one for PSG. Then the moment came for Arsenal that might turn out to be the nightmare for them, as Gabriel Magalhaes kicked the ball over the bar and missed the chance to keep Arsenal alive in penalties. As a result, PSG won the penalties by 4-3.