ETV Bharat / sports

UEFA Champions League Final: Paris Saint-Germain Beat Arsenal To Win Their Second Title

File photo: Paris Saint Germain ( AP )

Hyderabad: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beat Arsenal to successfully defend the UEFA Champions League title on Saturday. They beat the Gunners 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the Puskas Arena. While PSG defended their title, Arsenal won the match in the penalty shootout. For Arsenal, it was the third major European final defeat in the club's history. Valencia in Brussels in 1980.

Galatasaray in Copenhagen in 2000.

And now PSG in Budapest in 2026. PSG achieves rare feat Champions League is a competition where Europe’s great teams reveal themselves. With their triumph, they became the second team after Real Madrid to win the UEFA Champions League for two seasons in a row. Real Madrid won the title between 2016 and 2018. After tearing apart Inter Milan a year ago in Munich, PSG won the title in the second consecutive season.