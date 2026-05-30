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UEFA Champions League Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Arsenal vs PSG UCL Final Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: The final match of the season will see the battle for the title of the best in European football come to a close today. Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final. While the former is aiming to retain its title as the defending champions, the latter is dreaming of winning the Champions League title for the first time in history.

PSG on the verge of a big achievement

Real Madrid are the only team to have retained the Champions League title. Los Blancos won the title for three consecutive seasons, from 2016 to 2018. PSG, under the coaching of Luis Enrique, are on the verge of becoming the second team to achieve that feat.

Gunners aiming to win first title

On the other hand, Arsenal have played in the Champions League final only once before. The Gunners' dream was shattered when they lost 1-2 to Barcelona in the 2005-06 season. This time, they are not willing to look back. On the other hand, the Parisian club is playing the Champions League final for the third time. They lost the title for the first time in the 2019-20 season, losing to Bayern Munich.

Two teams in the fight for the European champion