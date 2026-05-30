UEFA Champions League Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Arsenal vs PSG UCL Final Live Streaming?
UEFA Champions League Final live streaming: PSG faces the challenge of retaining the title, while Arsenal are aiming to win their first title.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: The final match of the season will see the battle for the title of the best in European football come to a close today. Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final. While the former is aiming to retain its title as the defending champions, the latter is dreaming of winning the Champions League title for the first time in history.
PSG on the verge of a big achievement
Real Madrid are the only team to have retained the Champions League title. Los Blancos won the title for three consecutive seasons, from 2016 to 2018. PSG, under the coaching of Luis Enrique, are on the verge of becoming the second team to achieve that feat.
The Champions League final: Paris Saint-Germain 🆚 Arsenal— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 30, 2026
🎨 @elfalso92 | #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/JFLbViR2BK
Gunners aiming to win first title
On the other hand, Arsenal have played in the Champions League final only once before. The Gunners' dream was shattered when they lost 1-2 to Barcelona in the 2005-06 season. This time, they are not willing to look back. On the other hand, the Parisian club is playing the Champions League final for the third time. They lost the title for the first time in the 2019-20 season, losing to Bayern Munich.
⏳#UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/riBiQ5PaHQ— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 30, 2026
Two teams in the fight for the European champion
French giants PSG and English giants Arsenal are entering the fight for the European champion by winning the domestic league of their respective countries. While PSG won the Ligue-1 title for the fifth time in a row, Arsenal became the EPL champion after 22 years. They are undefeated in the current Champions League. That is, if they win the title, Mikel Arteta and Co. will be the undefeated champions.
Making ourselves at home in Hungary 👊 pic.twitter.com/vjf5VTdCCr— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 29, 2026
Head to head
In the head-to-head statistics of the two teams, the odds are slightly in favour of the Parisian giants. PSG have won twice in five meetings. Arsenal have won one match and drawn two. The two teams met in the semi-finals last season. Ousmane Dembele won 3-1 on aggregate to reach the final. In other words, Saturday's final is also a revenge match for Arsenal.
Players to watch
Both teams have many players who can change the outcome of a match with their individual skills. However, a few must be mentioned separately. Among the PSG players, Ousmane Dembele, Joao Neves, and Khvicha Baratskheliya should be kept in mind. Although there were doubts about the availability of Ballon d'Or winner Dembele, the French forward has become fit ahead of the final.
Where and when will the match start?
The match will commence at 9:30 PM on Saturday at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.
Where to watch the match?
The high-voltage final of the PSG vs Arsenal Champions League will be broadcast in India on the Sony Sports-2 channel. Fans will also be able to enjoy the match in various regional languages on the Sony Sports-3 and Sony Sports-4 channels.