ETV Bharat / sports

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool, Arsenal Register Thrilling Wins; Barcelona And PSG Score Dominant Wins

Dembele then scored his second goal with a header. Then it was Torres who scored three goals in quick succession to complete his hat-trick. Although the opposition pulled one back through Suleiman Kamara, Fabian Ruiz scored PSG's sixth goal of the match.

Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick in his first Champions League appearance for PSG as the defending champions cruised to a 6-1 victory. Dembele scored PSG's first goal from the rebound after Nuno Mendes' shot hit the post.

Hyderabad: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have made a strong start to their bid for a third consecutive UEFA Champions League title. Barcelona scored five goals in their fixture against Feyenoord, while Arsenal won against Napoli. Liverpool bounced back after trailing against Atletico Madrid to register a win.

FC Barcelona also made a strong start to their campaign, defeating Feyenoord 5-1 at Camp Nou. Brazilian forward Rafinha scored a double in the match. Rafinha put Barça ahead in the third minute of the game. Karim Adeyemi scored the team's second goal midway through the first half.

Barcelona football team (AP)

Rafinha's second goal and Lamine Yamal's free-kick goal increased Barça's lead. Sam Stein pulled one back for Feyenoord in the final minutes. However, substitute Gabriel Jesus completed the victory by heading home Barça's fifth goal from Yamal's cross.

Liverpool bounce back after trailing

Liverpool also made a successful start to their Champions League campaign by defeating Atletico Madrid 2-1. Atletico took the lead in the 17th minute through Marcos Llorente at Anfield. But Liverpool fought back strongly and secured the victory through goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis McAllister. With this victory, the team under Andoni Iraola has secured three points in the league stage. Liverpool's next match is against Austrian club LASK.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid (AP)

Arsenal ink thrilling win

Arsenal narrowly escaped defeat with one goal against Napoli in another thrilling match. Captain Martin Odegaard scored a beautiful goal in the 75th minute to give the team the victory. In the first half, Bukayo Saka's overhead kick and Michael Merino's header gave Arsenal good chances but they could not score. On the other hand, Napoli's Kevin De Bruyne and Matteo Politano's shots on goal were well saved by Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya. Arsenal, who took control of the game in the second half, found the winning goal through a shot from Odegaard after a great team move.