ETV Bharat / sports

UEFA Champions League: Bodo/Glimt Stun Inter Milan To Secure Historic Spot In Round Of 16

It was a resolute and determined effort from Bodo in Italy to first thwart the numerous first-half attacks from Inter before scoring twice to leave the Serie A leaders with much to do.

Facing three-time champions Inter Milan, Bodo had a tough task ahead of them despite taking a 3-1 lead from the first leg. But, they tsepped up in the decisive contest just as they did against Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in the group stage.

Hyderabad: UEFA Champions League 2025/26 witnessed the first upset of the tournament as Inter Milan failed to make it past the group stage. The team was outplayed by the lesser-known Norwegian club FK Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday.

Bodo’s 2-1 win over the opposition secured an aggregate 5-2 victory and secured them a place in the Round of 16. They will now take on either Manchester City or Sporting.

Peter Hogg and Håkan Evgen scored for Bodo in the 58th and 72nd minutes to get a place in the Round of 16. Alejandro Baston scored a goal for Inter in the 76th minute, but it was not enough to help them bounce back in the match.

Some interesting stats behind Bodio’s win

Bodo/Glimt are the first Norwegian side to progress in a knockout-stage tie in the Champions League. Also, they are the first overall in the European Cup history since Lillestrom in the first round in 1987-88.

The Norwegians are the first team from outside of Europe's big five leagues to ink for uwins in a row in a European Cup/Champions League campaign against opponents from those leagues (England, Spain, Germany, Italy & France) since Ajax in 1971-72.

Jens Petter Hauge has become the Norwegian player to score the most goals for a Norwegian club in a single edition of the European Cup/Champions League. He has scored six goals so far for the team this season.