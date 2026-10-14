ETV Bharat / sports

UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid Stun Man United; Bayern Survive Upset Scare Against Vikings

Atletico Madrid's Ademola Lookman, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal ( AP )

Hyderabad: European football's heavyweights suffered some difficulties in the matches played on Wednesday, as some had to break a sweat to win while others suffered a defeat. Manchester United conceded defeat against Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich dropped points in Norway, while Inter Milan suffered a shock home defeat. Barcelona recovered from an earlier setback against Galatasaray, while Arsenal and Villarreal also earned crucial victories.

Atletico Madrid beat 10-man Manchester United, dominating the proceedings right from the start and registering a 2-0 win. Bayern Munich scripted a comeback after trailing by two goals and held the match to a 3-3 draw. Inter suffered the biggest shock as they were beaten by Club Brugge with a scoreline of 3-4. Barcelona beat Galatasaray 4-1 in Istanbul, while Arsenal eased past Lille 3-0.

Atletico strikes twice against Man United Atlético put the Red Devils under pressure with a goal within the first 47 seconds of the match. Álex Baena caught the opposition defence off guard and lobbed the ball to midfielder Pablo Barrios, who put it into the back of the net. United created chances, but they lacked clinical finishing. Bryan Mbeumo missed some opportunities while Bruno Fernandes hit the crossbar. Man United’s woes worsened in the 74th minute as defender Leny Yoro was shown a straight red card fo a foul on Jonathan David. Atletico sealed the deal with a goal from substitute Ademola Lookman in the 79th minute and they maintained the lead to win the match 2-0. Vikings hold Bayern In one of the most shocking results of the night, Norwegian club Viking Stavanger held German giant Bayern Munich to a 3-3 draw. Gianni Stensness struck in the second minute for Viking, while Peter Christiansen doubled the lead in the 38th minute.