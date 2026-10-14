UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid Stun Man United; Bayern Survive Upset Scare Against Vikings
In the Champions League matches played on Wednesday, Atletico Madrid beat Manchester United 2-0.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 10:23 AM IST
Hyderabad: European football's heavyweights suffered some difficulties in the matches played on Wednesday, as some had to break a sweat to win while others suffered a defeat. Manchester United conceded defeat against Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich dropped points in Norway, while Inter Milan suffered a shock home defeat. Barcelona recovered from an earlier setback against Galatasaray, while Arsenal and Villarreal also earned crucial victories.
Atletico Madrid beat 10-man Manchester United, dominating the proceedings right from the start and registering a 2-0 win. Bayern Munich scripted a comeback after trailing by two goals and held the match to a 3-3 draw. Inter suffered the biggest shock as they were beaten by Club Brugge with a scoreline of 3-4. Barcelona beat Galatasaray 4-1 in Istanbul, while Arsenal eased past Lille 3-0.
Atletico strikes twice against Man United
Atlético put the Red Devils under pressure with a goal within the first 47 seconds of the match. Álex Baena caught the opposition defence off guard and lobbed the ball to midfielder Pablo Barrios, who put it into the back of the net.
United created chances, but they lacked clinical finishing. Bryan Mbeumo missed some opportunities while Bruno Fernandes hit the crossbar. Man United’s woes worsened in the 74th minute as defender Leny Yoro was shown a straight red card fo a foul on Jonathan David.
Atletico sealed the deal with a goal from substitute Ademola Lookman in the 79th minute and they maintained the lead to win the match 2-0.
Vikings hold Bayern
In one of the most shocking results of the night, Norwegian club Viking Stavanger held German giant Bayern Munich to a 3-3 draw. Gianni Stensness struck in the second minute for Viking, while Peter Christiansen doubled the lead in the 38th minute.
A night to remember for Viking 🥵 #UCL https://t.co/cToGW5z2mx— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 13, 2026
Harry Kane orchestrated Bayern’s comeback as he scored a penalty goal in the 54th minute and followed it up with a header into the back of the net six minutes later. Luis Diaz then put Bayern into the lead with a goal in the 71st minute.
Vikings, who were leading the match earlier, were now trailing by one goal, But, Herman Johan Haugen stepped up for them in the 90th minute to secure a point for the team.
Club Brugge stun Inter
In a goal fest played at the San Siro Stadium, Club Brugge KV outplayed Inter Milan 4-3 in a thrilling seven-goal contest. Nicolo Tresoldi scored a hat-trick for the Belgian side, playing a pivotal role for his team.
What a match 😳 An incredible win for Club Brugge 👏 #UCL https://t.co/xpcnvwFZcj— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 13, 2026
Tresoldi scored a penalty goal in the 30th minute, but Lautaro Martinez brought Inter level just before half-time. Tresoldi then put Brugge back in the lead after a defensive misunderstanding allowed Forbs to give him an assist. The German forward completed his hat-trick in the 74th minute. Romeo Vermant added another in the 87th minute, and Club Brugge were now leading 4-1.
Martinez and Ange-Yoan Bonny scored goals for Inter, but they were not enough to prevent a defeat, and the Italian side suffered an upset in the clash.
UCL results
- Galatasaray S.K. 1 – 4 FC Barcelona
- Arsenal F.C. 3 – 0 LOSC Lille
- Atlético Madrid 2 – 0 Manchester United F.C.
- Inter Milan 3 – 4 Club Brugge KV
- Viking FK 3 – 3 FC Bayern Munich
- Villarreal CF 3 – 1 SSC Napoli
- RB Leipzig 1 – 0 PSV
- RC Lens 0 – 2 Sporting CP
- Sabah FK 2 – 0 SK Slavia Prague