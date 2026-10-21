PSG Trump Lamine Yamal's Brilliance To Beat Barcelona 4-2; Liverpool Defeat Villarreal In Seven-Goal Contest
Paris Saint-Germain outplayed Barcelona 4-2, while Liverpool also registered their third win with a 4-3 defeat of Villarreal.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 12:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: UEFA Champions served up some thrilling encounters for the spectators on Wednesday. Barcelona outplayed Barcelona by 4-2, while Liverpool ended up winning a seven-goal thriller against Spanish club Villarreal. Napoli was also engaged in a seven-goal thriller with Bodo/Glimt. Roma and Manchester City won their matches with ease, while Stuttgart held Atletico Madrid to a draw.
PSG beat Barcelona 4-2
PSG were relentless in the first half. Ousmane Dembélé was taken out of the game due to a hamstring injury in the 20th minute, but it didn’t stop them, and they continued making attacks. PSG broke the deadlock when Désiré Doué scored a goal in the 37th minute.
Young full-back Xavi Espart scored an equaliser for Barcelona in the 54th minute, but PSG restored their lead with a header from Lucas Hernández in the 71st minute. Barcelona's Lamine Yamal then pulled the Catalans back into the game with a strike in the 78th minute.
Vitinha and Fabián Ruiz scored two more goals for PSG to guide them to a 4-2 win.
PSG vs Barcelona highlights 2026
Liverpool win seven-goal thriller against Villarreal
The English club played a thrilling contest against the Spanish club in the UEFA Champions League tie. Villarreal stunned the home crowd, taking a 2-0 lead within the first 30 minutes. Georges Mikautadze scored a goal, capitalising on Virgil van Dijk’s defensive error. Left-back Sergi Cardona in the 29th minute.
For Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister pulled one back for Liverpool in the 36th minute, and defender Ronald Araújo levelled the score in stoppage time of the first half.
18-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha set up Mac Allister for Liverpool’s third goal in the 65th minute, and substitute Florian Wirtz stretched the lead to 4-2 just three minutes later. Villarreal's Tani Oluwaseyi scored for Villarreal in the 87th minute, but it was not enough to salvage a draw.
Liverpool vs Villarreal highlights
Other results of the day
Roma 4 - 0 Slovan
Porto 0 - 1 PSV
Man City 5 - 1 AEK
Napoli 4 - 3 Bodo/Glimt
Stuttgart 1 - 1 Atlético Madrid