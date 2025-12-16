ETV Bharat / sports

Udaipur Girl Scales Vinson Massif

Udaipur: A young mountaineer from the lake City of Udaipur has achieved one of the toughest feats by scaling Vinson Massif, which is the highest peak in the southernmost continent of Antarctica. Manasvi Agarwal hoisted the Indian flag atop the peak on December 12, 2025, bringing glory to the country. Her father, TR Agarwal, claimed that she is the first person from Rajasthan to scale this peak.

"Manasvi's success is the result of years of hard work, rigorous training and a disciplined lifestyle. She received basic and advanced mountaineering training from the Mountaineering Institute in Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh, and the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute in Darjeeling in West Bengal," he shared.

During these training programmes, she had to practice in extremely harsh conditions at altitudes up to 6,500 meters above sea level. Additionally, she received specialised training from the Swami Vivekananda Rock Climbing Institute in Mount Abu and is a certified instructor in this field.

Previously, Manasvi successfully conquered Mount Elbrus, which is the highest peak in Europe and Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa. Her next goal is to complete the prestigious 'Seven Summits' challenge by scaling the highest peaks on all seven continents.