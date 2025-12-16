Udaipur Girl Scales Vinson Massif
Manasvi Agarwal has previously conquered Mount Elbrus in Europe and Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 1:56 PM IST
Udaipur: A young mountaineer from the lake City of Udaipur has achieved one of the toughest feats by scaling Vinson Massif, which is the highest peak in the southernmost continent of Antarctica. Manasvi Agarwal hoisted the Indian flag atop the peak on December 12, 2025, bringing glory to the country. Her father, TR Agarwal, claimed that she is the first person from Rajasthan to scale this peak.
"Manasvi's success is the result of years of hard work, rigorous training and a disciplined lifestyle. She received basic and advanced mountaineering training from the Mountaineering Institute in Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh, and the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute in Darjeeling in West Bengal," he shared.
During these training programmes, she had to practice in extremely harsh conditions at altitudes up to 6,500 meters above sea level. Additionally, she received specialised training from the Swami Vivekananda Rock Climbing Institute in Mount Abu and is a certified instructor in this field.
Previously, Manasvi successfully conquered Mount Elbrus, which is the highest peak in Europe and Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa. Her next goal is to complete the prestigious 'Seven Summits' challenge by scaling the highest peaks on all seven continents.
Besides mountaineering, Manasvi has also excelled in sports and education. She is a national-level shooter in the 10-meter rifle shooting discipline. Academically, she holds a Master's degree in Law and is currently pursuing a PhD in Environmental Law.
Vinson Massif has an altitude of approximately 4892 meters above sea level and is located at the farthest point on Earth. This mountain peak is covered in snow, and temperatures there sometimes reach - 60 degrees Celsius.
Scaling this peak is considered to be one of the most challenging expeditions in mountaineering. A maximum of 50 climbers from around the world reach this summit each year. The vast expanse of snow, fierce winds and low temperatures test the physical and mental endurance of the climbers. Less than 10 Indian climbers have successfully accomplished this feat.
This mountain has a length of 21 km, and its width is 13 km. It is located within the Sentinel Range of Ellsworth Mountain overlooking the Ronne ice shelf near the base of the Antarctic Peninsula. This mountain is located about 1,200 km from the South Pole. It was discovered in January 1958 by a US Navy aircraft, and it was named by the US Advisory Committee in Antarctic Names.
Read More