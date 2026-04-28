Uber Cup 2026: PV Sindhu Suffers Heartbreaking Loss As India Exit From Competition With 5-0 Defeat Against China
PV Sindhu lost a six-point lead in the deciding set and failed to grab on to a winning opportunity in the first match.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 9:52 AM IST
Hyderabad: India’s campaign in the Uber Cup 2026 came to an end as they were outplayed 0-5 by China in the Group A match on Monday, April 27. India’s exit curve started with PV Sindhu losing the opening match of the tie against world No. 2 Wang Zhiyi. She let a lead slip in the deciding set to suffer a defeat in the clash by 16-21, 21-19, 19-21.
The Indian women started with a narrow loss against Denmark by 3-2 but bounced back in the next match with a 4-1 win over Ukraine. However, a win was necessary against China to keep their hopes alive. However, India struggled from the start as Sindhu lost her clash against Wang Zhiyi.
Tough day on the court, but the fight remains. 🇮🇳— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) April 27, 2026
Huge respect to Team India for pushing through every set against the world's best. We learn, we grow, and we come back stronger! 🏸🔥
📸 @badmintonphoto pic.twitter.com/kjdY5oi0hI
Sindhu started her match well despite trailing early in the first set. After trailing by 4-7, she fought back to level the scores at 9-9. She then won five points in a row with an 11-9 advantage. She further extended her lead to 14-10, but Wang responded with clever deception and equalled the scores at 16-16. From then. The Chinese player strung a few winners to seal the set.
Sindhu then took a lead after scores were 10-10 in the second set and surged to an 18-16 lead, earning two set points. She converted the second one with a powerful smash to force a decider.
BWF Thomas and Uber Cup— Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) April 28, 2026
India 0-5 China
A valiant effort by our Womens Team as they go down against China after putting up a fight.
Nevertheless a learning curve for our young players, lots of positives for Sindhu as well.
With this result India is officially out of the Uber… pic.twitter.com/sAfPgjav9H
Sindhu carried the momentum in the third game and was set to win the match with an 18-12 lead in the third set. However, Wang bounced back after that, winning six points on a trot. She then capitalised on the momentum and sealed the match with a 21-19 win in the third set.
Other results
India’s most experienced shuttler Sindhu’s loss put India on the back foot early in the tie. In the doubles match, world No. 1 Chinese pair Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning beat India’s Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra in straight games. India’s exit was then confirmed as Isharani Baruah lost against Chen Yu Fei, resulting in an unassailable 3-0 lead in the tie.
Tanisha Crasto and Kavipriya Selvam put up a fight and suffered a defeat by 21-10, 12-21, 19-21 against Zhang Shuxian and Luo Xumin. Devika Sihag also put up a strong fight in the singles match against Xu Wenjing but lost the match by 21-19, 17-21, 10-21.