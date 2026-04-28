ETV Bharat / sports

Uber Cup 2026: PV Sindhu Suffers Heartbreaking Loss As India Exit From Competition With 5-0 Defeat Against China

Hyderabad: India’s campaign in the Uber Cup 2026 came to an end as they were outplayed 0-5 by China in the Group A match on Monday, April 27. India’s exit curve started with PV Sindhu losing the opening match of the tie against world No. 2 Wang Zhiyi. She let a lead slip in the deciding set to suffer a defeat in the clash by 16-21, 21-19, 19-21.

The Indian women started with a narrow loss against Denmark by 3-2 but bounced back in the next match with a 4-1 win over Ukraine. However, a win was necessary against China to keep their hopes alive. However, India struggled from the start as Sindhu lost her clash against Wang Zhiyi.

Sindhu started her match well despite trailing early in the first set. After trailing by 4-7, she fought back to level the scores at 9-9. She then won five points in a row with an 11-9 advantage. She further extended her lead to 14-10, but Wang responded with clever deception and equalled the scores at 16-16. From then. The Chinese player strung a few winners to seal the set.