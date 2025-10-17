T20 World Cup 2026: UAE Makes 20-Team Field By Securing Qualification For Tournament
The United Arab Emirates qualified for the T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday with a win over Japan by eight wickets.
Hyderabad: The UAE men's cricket team joined the likes of Nepal and Oman by qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2026, which is to be held in India and Sri Lanka. With their qualification sealed on October 16, a 20-team field is set for the marquee tournament. UAE inked an emphatic win over Japan by eight wickets at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Asia/East Asia-Pacific (EAP) Qualifier in Oman. The victory by the UAE also put an end to the chances of Japan, Qatar and Samoa from contention.
UAE beat Japan by eight wickets
UAE were all over the opponents in the qualifier match played on Friday. The UAE chose to bowl after winning the toss and didn’t allow the Japanese batters to free their arms. Wataru Miyauchi was the lone warrior for Japan with a knock of unbeaten 45 runs from 32 deliveries, laced with three boundaries and two sixes. Haider Ali was the pick of the bowlers for the UAE with three wickets, while Muhammad Arfan picked two wickets.
In response, the UAE chased down the target with eight wickets in hand and in just 12.1 overs. Openers Alishan Sharafu (46) and Muhammad Waseem (42) provided the team with a solid base as they scored 70 runs from 7.1 overs for the opening wicket.
UAE in T20 World Cups
This is the first time since 2022 that the UAE have qualified, and this will be just their third appearance in the tournament. They were knocked out in the first round in 2014 and 2022, but will aim to advance deep in the tournament this time around.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Qualified teams
India (tournament host), Sri Lanka (tournament host), Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, Ireland, Italy, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, South Africa, UAE, USA, West Indies and Zimbabwe.