U20 World Athletics Championship: Ashish Yadav Ends India’s 10-Year Drought In Men’s Javelin
Ashish Yadav became the first Indian to win a U20 World Championship medal in the javelin throw since Neeraj Chopra in 2016.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: The progress of the Indian athletes in the men’s javelin throw has been impressive after Neeraj Chopra’s back-to-back medals in the last two Olympics. 19-year-old Ashish Yadav added to India’s impressive outings in the javelin throw, scripting history in the ongoing U20 World Athletics Championship. He became the first Indian to win a medal in the men’s javelin throw in the competition since 2016.
Neeraj had won the gold medal 16 years ago with a throw of 86.48m, which is an all-time record in the U20. Ashish has achieved a podium finish this time around with a throw of 74.09m to win a silver medal. Ashish had secured a spot in the final with a throw of 69.80m. Apart from him, T Dharanidharan also made it to the final with a throw of 68.07m.
ASHISH IS WORLD SILVER MEDALIST 🤩🥈— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) August 8, 2026
- Ashish Yadav became 2nd Indian after Neeraj Chopra to win medal at World U20 Athletics Championship! 🇮🇳🚀
Best Throw of 74.09m in his 3rd Attempt!
HUGE RESULT FOLKS!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cUSMEmwkCK
Yadav came agonisingly close to bettering his personal best during his attempts. He delivered throws of 69.96m, x, 74.09m, 72.31m, 70.62m, 67.98m during his sequence of tries. South Africa’s Jan Hendrik Heymans won the gold medal with a staggering throw of 80.50m. His first throw of 76.92 was good enough to cement a gold medal position for him, but he kept on pushing hard to increase the distance.
James of Dominica finished in third position with a throw of 73.89m. India’s other competitor, Dharanidharan, came sixth with a throw of 72.35m.
Who is Ashish Yadav?
Ashish Yadav is one of the emerging talents in the country. Born on April 1, 2007, the left-handed batter competed for Uttar Pradesh and the Army. He came into the spotlight earlier this year in March, winning the U20 title at the Indian Open Throws competition in Patiala, with a throw of 74.49 metres.
He recorded 72.27m to finish in third place at the Indian Athletics Series in Ludhiana. The teenager also won a silver medal in the National Junior U-20 Athletics Federation Competition with a throw of 73.12 metres.