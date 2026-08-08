ETV Bharat / sports

U20 World Athletics Championship: Ashish Yadav Ends India’s 10-Year Drought In Men’s Javelin

Hyderabad: The progress of the Indian athletes in the men’s javelin throw has been impressive after Neeraj Chopra’s back-to-back medals in the last two Olympics. 19-year-old Ashish Yadav added to India’s impressive outings in the javelin throw, scripting history in the ongoing U20 World Athletics Championship. He became the first Indian to win a medal in the men’s javelin throw in the competition since 2016.

Neeraj had won the gold medal 16 years ago with a throw of 86.48m, which is an all-time record in the U20. Ashish has achieved a podium finish this time around with a throw of 74.09m to win a silver medal. Ashish had secured a spot in the final with a throw of 69.80m. Apart from him, T Dharanidharan also made it to the final with a throw of 68.07m.

Yadav came agonisingly close to bettering his personal best during his attempts. He delivered throws of 69.96m, x, 74.09m, 72.31m, 70.62m, 67.98m during his sequence of tries. South Africa’s Jan Hendrik Heymans won the gold medal with a staggering throw of 80.50m. His first throw of 76.92 was good enough to cement a gold medal position for him, but he kept on pushing hard to increase the distance.